As Good As Art: Beauty products created in collaboration with artists

Have a little piece of art on your vanity table with these beauty products created in collaboration with artists or in tribute to design movements.

Guerlain x Maison Matisse

Guerlain unveils an exciting art collaboration with Maison Matisse as part of a homage to celebrated painter Henri Matisse. Taking centre stage in the collection is a special iteration of the iconic Bee Bottle, as seen on the right, which celebrates its 170th anniversary this year. The hand-painted design draws inspiration from Matisse’s 1939 artwork La Musique, and only 14 signed and numbered pieces are available worldwide. Guerlain perfumers have also created the limited-edition Jasmin Bonheur inspired by Matisse’s Les Milles et Une Nuits. The fragrance is housed in a flacon with a cap whose top facet depicts colourful motifs of jasmine blossoms, hearts and leaves. The same pattern adorns the vessel of the Figue Azur Maison Matisse Edition candle that captures the scent of a sun-kissed fig.

Louis Vuitton Parfums x Yayoi Kusama

Three of Louis Vuitton’s scents are given the Yayoi Kusama touch in the maison’s latest collaboration with the Japanese artist. The limited- edition fragrances feature Kusama’s signature motifs of playful painted dots in different variations. On Attrape-Rêves, dots adorning the flacon are presented in a rainbow of colours, mirroring the vibrant scent within. L’Immensité features polka dots in a gradation of grey, black, grey and white, while a repeated pattern of infinite dots appear on the flacon of Spell On You.



La Prairie

Since its inception, beauty brand La Prairie has maintained close ties with the art scene. Look closely at the sleek forms of La Prairie products, such as the Skin Caviar jars or the brand’s silver boxes, and you’ll notice recurring design signatures of geometric shapes, clean lines and minimal tones. This iconic aesthetic is directly inspired by the progressive Bauhaus design movement. In 2022, La Prairie established The Women Bauhaus, a collective of five female talents mentored by award-winning designer Sabine Marcelis. The women presented a virtual exhibition honouring famous female figures in Bauhaus, which formed a harmonious narrative that is the grounding ethos of La Prairie.

Dior Beauty Millefiori Boutique

Dior’s latest Millefiori pattern was created by contemporary artist Pietro Ruffo in honour of the house’s symbolic codes. Ruffo was instructed by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to draw based on the colours, odours and sensations experienced in a sunny region. Beginning with pencil sketches, Ruffo created a masterpiece of wildflowers discreetly bursting into bloom. The final image features vividly coloured flowers, such as poppies and Monsieur Dior’s favourite flower, lily of the valley, alongside butterflies. Vignettes of Ruffo’s creation are showcased on the Millefiori Boutique collection of iconic Dior Beauty products, bath products and Miss Dior perfume.