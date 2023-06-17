In awe of Jimin’s flawless skin? Here are his skincare secrets

The K-beauty craze is here to stay, thanks to our favourite South Korean idols who’ve popularised it with their glass-like, porcelain skin. K-pop supergroup BTS is often envied for their gorgeous skin, despite being embroiled in hectic schedules and travelling around the clock. Of all the BTS members, Jimin surely grabs everyone’s attention with his radiating skin, making us all curious about his skincare holy grails.

Thankfully, Jimin spilt his skincare secrets for his legions of fans, which are quite simple and on the go. From religiously following healthy lifestyle habits like staying hydrated to adhering to a basic CTM procedure, the Dior ambassador’s skincare game is easy to implement.

Let’s dig into Jimin’s easy-to-adopt skincare routine that’ll keep your skin looking fresh throughout the day. Read on!

Jimin swears by these skincare rituals to achieve that glass-like skin

1. Cleansing to remove excess dirt and oil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

The countless stage performances and tours, long flights, shoots and more can end up irritating the skin, robbing it of its natural sheen. Jimin starts his skincare routine with a cleanser. The skincare staple removes excess oil, dirt and makeup from the surface of the skin.

Removing the skin’s dead cells with a cleanser can keep acne, blackheads, and other blemishes at bay. Many facial cleansers also tighten and firm the skin, which blurs fine lines/wrinkles and gives you a youthful glow.

As per Kpop Starz, the BTS member entrusts the Bioré Rose Quartz Charcoal Daily Purifying Cleanser for keeping clogged pores away. Charcoal is known for its ability to trap impurities, cleaning the face 2x better than normal cleansers. The oil-free product works best for combination to oily skin types.

2. Toner to nourish the skin

Toning should always follow cleansing to rehydrate the skin and shrink the appearance of pores. Skin toners remove the minutest traces of dirt stuck on your pores after cleansing, improving your skin’s texture and delaying ageing.

According to Kpop Starz, Jimin swears by the Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water for a second round of cleansing. Well-known makeup artists and celebrities recommend this best-selling toner because it preserves the skin’s natural balance.

Apart from toner, Jimin uses one of the widely loved skincare staples in South Korea, The Sk-II Facial Treatment Essence. Suitable for all skin types, this formula visibly softens the texture and blurs the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. It further evens out the skin’s tone and enhances radiance. The Sk-II treatment works wonders for people suffering from dull and uneven textured skin, clogged pores, and dark patches. However, you’ll have to splurge heartily to get hold of this product!

3. Face serum to lock the skin’s moisture

Serums act as lubricators, deeply nourishing the skin by penetrating deep into it and remedying the issues right at the source. In addition, the beauty staple contains powerful hydrating elements like hyaluronic acid, which quickly locks the moisture in the skin, giving it a smooth and supple touch.

If you’re having trouble getting rid of blemishes, red spots or pigmentation, a face serum with skin-lightening ingredients like vitamins and plant concentrates is your saving grace. A serum also prevents breakouts, shrinks pores, reverses skin’s ageing with ingredients like vitamin C and retinol, and soothes sensitive skin.

Jimin was seen using the L’Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum during BTS’ Bon Voyage Season 4. The regenerative serum helps replenish dull skin. In addition, its overnight application ‘activates the skin’s stress-recovery process’, giving you a soothing and glowing face in the morning.

4. Moisturiser to seal the goodness of all other skincare products

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

You have better skin when it is moisturised! Whether it’s stark cold or scorching hot, every season robs your skin of moisture, so including a good moisturiser in your skincare regime is essential. It’s important to choose a moisturiser based on your skin type. While water-based products work best for people with oily skin, cream-based moisturisers are for those with an oily skin type.

BTS’ Jimin always has a moisturiser to his rescue – particularly the VT Cosmetics CICA Cream. The cream has a lightweight gel-like texture and offers maximum hydration with zero dryness. In addition, it further solidifies the skin’s barrier to fight external irritants. What’s great is that this product suits all skin types — combination, dry and normal.

5. Sunscreen to protect the skin’s health and appearance

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ sunscreen to protect the skin from the striking UV rays of the sun? All BTS members, including Jimin, have been seen reapplying sunscreen in many of their vlogs. Sunscreen is undoubtedly the most crucial step in any skincare routine, whether you’re indoors or outdoors. It’s the most essential skincare holy grail to maintain long-term skin health. From reducing the risk of skin cancer and preventing premature ageing and tanning to lowering blotchiness on the face, the benefits of sunscreen are endless.

As per Kpop Starz, Jimin uses the VT Cosmetics CICA Essence Sunscreen, a vital sun essence which isn’t sticky and doesn’t even leave any white cast. The waterproof formula boasts SPF50 + PA ++++ protection. It also dries clear and doesn’t leave a greasy texture.

6. Pimple patch to swiftly remedy breakouts

Pimple patches are basically old-school wound dressing, helping in minimizing the visibility of pimples and accelerating the healing process. The hydrocolloid in the patch absorbs the inflammatory fluid, fastening the disappearance of pimples.

Jimin has been seen endorsing VT Cosmetics CICA Spot Patch for his breakout woes. After cleansing your face, apply the patch on your pimple and keep it overnight. You can also apply it on the affected area in the morning before makeup.

We hope Jimin-recommended skincare staples give you that effortless glow!

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

(The prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero and feature image credit: j.m/ Instagram)