Clé de Peau Beauté updates its suncare formulations for better protection

Step into the sun with confidence, thanks to two reformulated stars from Clé de Peau Beauté’s suncare range showcasing the most advanced in UV-protection technology.

Maintaining a youthful, healthy and resilient complexion in spite of our constant sun exposure is never a cinch – until now. Fans of Clé de Peau Beauté’s popular suncare heroes UV Protective Cream and Protective Lip Treatment will be thrilled to know that their latest reformulation boasts a cutting-edge dual-defence system that works holistically to fend off UV damage from the inside-out.

The first part of this system is the breakthrough Adaptable Innershield Technology, which is based on artificial intelligence and expands beyond the conventional approach of shielding the skin’s surface. Your very own macrophage immunity cells, which play a key role in preventing chronic inflammation and the resulting photo-ageing caused by UV exposure, are fortified with potency-preserved Moroccan Thyme Extract.

While red light is used widely for its healing ability, Clé de Peau Beauté’s scientists have taken the research a step further, exploring its benefits on skin renewal. In this second part of the dual-defence system, high SPF is combined with potent natural ingredients to filter out harmful UV rays while allowing beneficial red light through.

ALL-ROUND PROTECTION

Through this innovation, the updated UV Protective Cream effectively fights signs of photo-ageing such as dryness, volume loss, fine lines and hyperpigmentation from within, while its Red Light Absorbing Powder component activates skin-healing. The Rich Vitality Botanical Complex – a blend of plant extracts including panax ginseng, mangosteen, Fagus Sylvatica bud and chai hu – also super-charges your skin with a slew of wondrous effects.

With continuous use of the cream, whose texture has been perfected to be more luscious yet lightweight, your complexion will become visibly smoother, plumper and can stay moisturised for up to an incredible 10 hours.

PERFECT PUCKERS

The reintroduced Protective Lip Treatment also rides on the Adaptable Innershield Technology to counter UV rays. In addition, it showcases a Multi-Botanic Infusion, consisting of Crataegus Monogyna Flower and Potentilla Erecta Root extract, as well as premium argan oil to improve texture, tone and contour.

Also flaunting the proprietary Moisture-Melt Technology, the product softly melts into the lips and delivers long-lasting moisture for up to 24 hours when regularly reapplied. Over time, dullness, dryness and roughness are reduced while rosiness and definition are boosted. What’s great is that the treatment may be used alone or as a primer under lipstick.

Discover more at Clé de Peau Beauté at Mandarin Gallery, Takashimaya SC, BHG Bugis, Isetan Scotts, TANGS at Tang Plaza, or Sephora in ION Orchard, Raffles City and Marina Bay Sands.

This story first appeared in the Feb 2023 issue of Prestige Singapore.