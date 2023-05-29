Clé De Peau Beauté’s chief technology officer Kiyoshi Sato on the updated Concentrated Brightening Serum and UV Protective Cream

In Singapore for the launch of the updated Concentrated Brightening Serum and UV Protective Cream, Clé De Peau Beauté’s chief technology officer KIYOSHI SATO tells us more about his pioneering research.

Forerunners in skin cell science, Clé De Peau Beauté has long earned cult status for its skincare staples that nurture glowing, healthy skin. The secret behind the Japanese luxury skincare brand’s success? A winning combination of cutting-edge technology, sensorial formulations and a robust research team.

Much of its innovation can be attributed to the man at the helm of its R&D team: Kiyoshi Sato, chief technology officer of Clé De Peau Beauté laboratories. Now 30 years into his time at Shiseido Group, Sato is a pioneer for skin brightening research, having created the company’s proprietary M-tranexamic acid and 4MSK. The two are powerful brightening ingredients found in the brand’s advanced formulations, including the newly upgraded Concentrated Brightening Serum.

Unveiled at an official launch in Singapore, the serum presents a four-step approach to skin brightening and is best accompanied with the reformulated UV Protective Cream. We speak to Sato on his groundbreaking research and how it led to the update.

Tell us more about your findings.

In 1990, we first developed a brightening ingredient called arbutin, but we wanted to find an ingredient with an even stronger efficacy in reducing melanin production in skin. That’s how we came up with 4MSK. We also learnt from research that pigment spots can develop from inflammation.

We deduced that if we can stop that inflammation, we can change the size of the pigment spot. That’s how we created the M-tranexamic acid.

What are the updates to the Concentrated Brightening Serum?

The reformulation targets hyperpigmentation at different stages. We added TMG (trimethylglycine) to the formula. 4MSK and M-tranexamic acid prevent the root cause of melanin production and hyperpigmentation, but TMG removes any stubborn residual melanin.

Another update stems from our discovery that balancing the microbiome is key to achieving better skin clarity and brightening the overall skin tone. We also added new ingredients to support the growth of new and good bacteria.

How does one’s microbiome affect skin clarity?

The skin’s microbiome balance directly affects its level of brightness. There’s beneficial and harmful bacteria. For example, acne bacteria is usually not harmful to your skin, but once it becomes active, it can turn harmful and your skin can then develop acne. Beneficial bacteria gives your skin moisture, and imparts clarity. This is the mechanism of the microbiome.

If your skin has a healthy, balanced microbiome environment, it will have a high ratio of staphylococcus epidermidis, which is a beneficial bacteria that can defend and form a protective barrier as it produces moisture and antioxidants. The serum is formulated to support its growth and improve skin brightness.

How has Clé de Peau Beauté’s research and development evolved over time?

We have always focused on Skin Intelligence. It’s our main concept that we don’t change even in the introduction of new technology and research. When talking about skin brightening in the past, we were focused on melanin production. However, our researchers have been trying to find out what other factors are important for skin clarity and preventing pigmentation and dullness. That’s why we investigated further into our skin brightening research and discovered the effects of the microbiome.

How should women in Singapore use the Concentrated Brightening Serum?

We must remember that UV rays are very hard on our skin. You can use the serum for your skin clarity, or to prevent discolouration and dark spots. However, any sort of UV protection is essential for everyone, and women everywhere.

I recommend pairing the serum with sunscreen like our Clé De Peau Beauté UV Protective Cream.

Who would you recommend this serum for?

When we are young, our skin has good clarity. But as we get older, we start to see more pigmentation and our skin tone becomes more uneven. If you are experiencing these symptoms, don’t delay in treating them. I recommend UV protection and using skin brightening products early and keeping your skin moisturised.