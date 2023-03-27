Destination Transformation: Enhance your natural beauty at Asia Wellness Medical Centre

Nestled within Paragon Medical is Asia Wellness Medical Centre (AWMC). The setting – a serene, pastel wonderland furnished with soft interiors – is enough to induce relaxation and wellness.

The spa-like sanctuary is a new venture by Dr Claudine Pang, medical director and founder of Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre. The respected ophthalmologist pursues her passion for holistic health with AWMC: the city’s new go-to spot for aesthetic treatments, anti-ageing and preventative healthcare.

At AWMC, treatments are not one-size-fits-all. Each client’s concerns and preferences are prioritised to ensure a personalised experience. The goal is to empower patients to be the best versions of themselves. The clinic’s doctors advocate embracing individuality by helping patients to achieve their desired results while retaining their unique features. Ultimately, the treatments are designed to guide you to better health from the inside out.

Whether you’re looking to rejuvenate tired skin or sculpt your muscles, AWMC caters to a wide range of issues and concerns using the latest technologies and machines. The treatments span lasers for pigmentation and dark spots, energy-based devices to firm and tighten sagging skin, and treatment plans for acne scars.

ALL-ROUND BEAUTY

Designed to restore dry and dull skin, the Hydrafacial Platinum Elite is one of the signature treatments in AWMC’s repertoire. The medical- grade facial uses chemical exfoliation and enhanced skin boosters to deliver immediate hydration and a brightening effect to skin.

For lasers, Pico Laser offers instant skin rejuvenation to leave your complexion glowing with a smooth and powdery appearance. It also zaps pigmentation from sun spots, acne scars and even tattoos. For the gold standards of lasers, the Yellow AdvaTx Laser is the newest technology to offer immediate and visible brightening effects. It also reduces the redness from active acne and acne scars.

Another efficacious option is the Sylfirm X, the first innovative radio frequency (RF) micro-needling treatment that effectively addresses multiple issues such as large pores, acne scarring and wrinkles. Tempsure is also a non-invasive laser treatment technology that uses monopolar radio frequency to lift and smoothen skin around the eyelids and on the face to prevent wrinkles.

Want to erase forehead lines, or fill sunken skin? AWMC offers a high-intensity ultrasound that lifts the face’s deep muscles to prevent sagging, particularly around the jowls. To add volume or fullness to your facial contours, the clinic also offers injectables such as Botox, fillers and skin boosters.

AWMC’s field of aesthetics also extends to a total body tune-up. Complement or kickstart your exercise routine and healthy diet with EvolveX, the clinic’s non-surgical and radiofrequency treatment for body contouring. The procedure uses three different modes: Evolve Tite destroys fat cells and tightens skin; Evolve Tone stimulates involuntary muscle contractions and is best used on the buttocks, abdomen and thighs; while Evolve Transform combines both to reduce fat and strengthen muscles. EvolveX is a suitable alternative for liposuction and an effective solution for eliminating excess fat or improving skin appearance.

The clinic also offers Sculpsure, a laser lipolysis that provides a comfortable and effective method for fat loss of up to 25 per cent after a single session. The session requires no downtime and targets stubborn fats in hard-to-reach areas.

Aside from aesthetic treatments, AWMC’s mission of holistic wellness is carried out through health screenings that include cancer and anti-ageing through clinical tests. The clinic can also put together fitness plans to help you achieve your fitness and nutrition goals.

At Asia Wellness Medical Centre, you can be assured that you’re in a safe space, as your comfort is the top priority. All treatments are of high efficacy with minimal to no downtime, and are performed by doctors with ample experience.

Asia Wellness Medical Centre is located at #13-07, The Paragon. For more information or to book a treatment, visit asiawellness.com.sg; call 6334 0007 or WhatsApp 9393 0007; or email enquiry@ asiawellness.com.sg.