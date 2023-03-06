Hermès Beauty introduces the H Trio powders to its Plein Air complexion collection

Last year, Hermès Beauty introduced its cheat code to a minimalist, no-makeup makeup look.

Meaning outdoors in French, Plein Air is a complexion collection which embraces natural texture and skin imperfections through breathable, lightweight formulations.

A key product in the range is the Complexion Balm, a tinted cream with a second-skin, buttery-smooth texture. Formulated with SPF 30/PA +++ protection, the balm’s nourishing ingredients maintain skin’s moisture all day, while shielding it against urban pollution and environmental toxins.

The H Trio collection

Now, Plein Air is joined by the H Trio collection: a duo of powders that accentuate skin’s innate radiance. “The H Trio powders are a continuation of the Plein Air collection that is imbued with a sense of movement, radiance, light and freedom,” says Gregoris Pyrpylis, creative director for Hermès Beauty. “They reflect the strong bond between humans and nature – specifically with the sun, whose beautifying light and warmth illuminate not only the skin but also the mind; and with the earth and its thousand and one sensual shades that embellish the complexion in the most effortless way.”

Both powders have a light-as-air feel. Silky to the touch, they’re made from a technology that produces ultra-fine particles of powder.

The Healthy Glow Mineral Powder

For a light sun-kissed sheen, dust on the Healthy Glow Mineral Powder. The semi-matte powder is highly pigmented with a subtle shimmer that’s undetectable when applied. It seamlessly blends onto skin and discreetly sculpts facial planes without leaving the skin too bronze.

The powder comes in five different shades, ranging from the light beige of Tottori to the red-brown intensity of Colorado. Each variation is made up of a combination of three shades.

The Iridescent Mineral Powder

For a lit-from-within radiance, the Iridescent Mineral Powder creates a dewy, skin-like effect thanks to the formula’s high concentration of mother-of-pearl pigments. The luminous finish offers an effortless glow through pink or coral hues.

The powder comes in two colour combinations of three complementing shades. The first is the Rose Atacama, which captures the terrain and flowers of the desert in a rose-coloured palette. The Corail Mojave offers a shimmering veil of sunset-like coral hues. When blended, the powders quickly melt onto skin, crowning your features with light-reflecting pigments. The result is skin that’s naturally radiant, and cheeks that boast a soft, rosy glow.

Made up of 88 per cent natural origin ingredients, the powders are so lightweight and fine that they easily blend into the rest of your makeup for long-lasting and buildable results. Far from being drying or cakey, they provide all-day comfort as they contain a hyaluronic acid derivative. The Healthy Glow Mineral Powder also blurs imperfections and blemishes, and is suitable for all skin types.

Design

Both of the powders from the H trio collection are embossed with the maison’s iconic ‘H’ passant motif. This Art Deco-influenced signature was created in the mid-1920s for Hermès and has been reinterpreted over the years. As an emboss on the powders, the ‘H’ is both an aesthetic and functional symbol as it allows you to change the intensity of your application.

Designed by Pierre Hardy, designer of Hermès Beauty objects and creative director of Hermès shoes and jewellery, the refillable compacts in this range have been enlarged. They sport brushed gold metal bases and lacquered white lids with the ex-libris in gold permabrass. The opening mechanism has also been updated, and the magnet now features a discreet hook that makes the object lighter and portable.

Application

If you like to customise your highlight and contour colours, you’ll love both powders as they’re designed for freedom in application. Sweep your brush across all three hues and buff over the entire face. Use the Healthy Glow Mineral Powder to sculpt and add warmth, or the Iridescent Mineral Powder to illuminate.

Each hue within the trio of shades in the individual palettes can be worn singularly to contour facial features for a lifted look or to highlight certain zones, such as the eyelids to draw light to the eye. No matter which powder you choose, the finish will be even and skin-like.

Les Pinceaux Hermès

Complement your application of the H Trio powders with the two new Hermes beauty brushes, which are part of a collection recently named Les Pinceaux Hermès. These are presented in the maison’s signature orange boxes, and moulded to fit exactly into the hand for precise application. The wooden handles are lacquered in three colours and crowned with soft pink rings. The bristles are made from ultra-soft natural goat hair fibres and hand-assembled by a heritage French brush maker. Fluffy yet firm, the densely packed bristles can effortlessly pick up and impart an exacting amount of powder while the tapered edges of the shorter bristles are able to reach smaller areas of the face for a soft, diffused look.

Le Voyageur

Small and durable, the Le Voyageur brush is designed for the traveller. Topped with easy-to-clean synthetic fibres, the white and gold-coloured brush picks up the right amount of powder and buffs it on with a sheer finish. Its angled, generous brush also allows for a more defined application – useful for when you’re in a hurry.

The Hermès Beauty H Trio collection is available at Hermès Liat Towers, Hermès Marina Bay Sands, Hermès Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Department Store and Hermes.com.