Scentsational Expressions: New perfumes from Kenzo, Atelier Cologne and more

Take a whiff of these new perfumes crafted with the finest scents, sillage and sustainability in mind.



CHLOÉ ROSE NATURELLE

Craft comes hand-in-hand with sustainability for Chloé’s new refillable perfumes. The house was the first luxury brand to achieve the B Corp certification, the highest standard for social and environmental performance. Embodying its initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, it introduced new refill formats made of 100 per cent recycled aluminum for its 100ml bottles of the Signature Eau de Parfum and Rose Naturelle. The latter presents a vegan and organically sourced formula with hand-picked roses.

KENZO FLOWER BY KENZO L’ABSOLUE

In reality, poppies don’t have much of a scent, but Kenzo has imagined its fragrance with a vibrant bouquet of orange blossom and damask rose, accented with the spicy note of saffron. Its flacon, cap and box, which uses at least 15 per cent of recycled materials, are designed in accordance with the house’s new sustainable principles. Embodying this eco ethos is Masami Charlotte Lavault, a floriculturalist, activist and founder of the first flower farm in Paris whom Kenzo has chosen as the face of the perfume to promote slow, low-impact flower farming.

ATELIER COLOGNE

French artisanal perfumery Atelier Cologne’s new store in Takashimaya is a tribute to its mission of crafting slow perfumes. With its sustainably certified wooden panels, energy-efficient consultation tables and recycled materials, the boutique mirrors its formulas, which do not contain preservatives, colourings or fillers, and are created with natural ingredients. The house’s two signature collections are Collection Absolue, a range of sparkling scents, and Collection Rare, which features limited ingredients.

PENHALIGON’S HIGHGROVE BOUQUET EAU DE PARFUM

Sometime between July and August, the Tila Petiolaris, also known as the weeping silver lime, releases a distinct fragrance that helps sustain bees. Highgrove Gardens, situated within the private estate of King Charles III and The Queen Consort, is known for these deciduous trees, with nearby rooms perfumed with its earthy scent on warm days. True to its name, Penhaligon’s Highgrove Bouquet is a tribute to the royal garden in summer with a radiant fragrance that combines lavender, geranium, yellow blossoms, mimosa, tuberose, cedar woods and orris. Part of the proceeds will go to The Prince’s Foundation, in support of the charity’s training and education programmes in heritage crafts, traditional arts, horticulture, fashion and textiles, as well as sustainable food and farming.

