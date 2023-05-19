This dermatologist approved skincare regime works wonders during vacations

All set to execute your summer travel plans? Well, before you do that we’d suggest you follow the right mood board for travel-friendly skincare, as suggested by experts. Season change calls for major alterations in your skincare regimes, especially while the summer months are knocking on our doors.

Speaking of summers, I’m sure most of you have had your travel plans sorted, isn’t it? From dealing with the dryness in extreme cold to keeping those summer burns at bay, our skincare regime should always be consistent no matter what season it may be. Having said that, right before you turn that vacation mode on, it is crucial for you to be well-prepared for your travel-approved skincare. To elaborate on that further, we have experts spilling the beans on skincare tips and ingredients to keep in mind while you plan out that exotic holiday.

Expert guide to summer skincare for travel

Tips and ingredients to keep in mind

Since summer skincare routine can get tricky with the rising temperatures, especially while one is travelling. So to save us the skincare conundrum these experts throw some light on the tips and ingredients to keep in mind so that we can bask in the summer sun without worrying about damaging our skin.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic physician and founder of ISAAC Luxe

“Traveling is nothing less than a stressful event for the skin, even when you are flying to some exotic location. All of the stress attached to travel can disturb your body’s equilibrium, particularly your skin. It is not necessary to have a long and sophisticated travel skincare routine. All it takes is a little planning like the following items are more than enough for a travel kit:”

Face wipes to clean the dirt and impurities from time to time

Facial mist to keep you hydrated.

Face cleanser to keep your skin free from dirt and impurities.

Moisturiser is a must for any travel kit. For intense hydration.

Never ever ditch your SPF, you should carry SPF more than 30 to keep your skin protected from harmful sun rays.

Keep hydrating mask with you in the bag. The air pressure inside the aeroplane is very less which leaves your skin dry and dehydrated.

Do not apply heavy makeup while travelling

Keep your body hydrated by drinking enough water

Should not apply retinol and exfoliating agent a night before travelling to

prevent over-exfoliation.

Dr Ankur Sarin & Dr Jushya Sarin- Founders at Sarin Skin Solutions

Layer less – use a moisturiser with sunscreen to prevent over-sweating.

Use gel-based products. Avoids creams and lotions

Try glycerine, hyaluronic acid or aloe vera for moisturiser.

Shift to a foaming cleanser. This is better to clear oil and debris.

Exfoliate with glycolic acid of 10% up to two times a week, this clears the dead skin cells and tan from the top layers of the skin.

Don’t forget to reapply SPF every 2-3 hours and every 40 minutes during water exposure.

Sunscreen sprays come in handy for travel and for reapplication on the body. For the face, I prefer sunscreen sticks.

Try tinted sunscreen. This reduces the need to apply concealer or foundation.

While travelling try salicylic acid wipes for easy removal of grease or oil or to remove sunscreen or make-up if water is not accessible.

Avoid the sun between 10 am-2 pm.

Seek shade and rely on physical protection such as sunglasses, hats and umbrellas with UPF for better sun protection.

Face mists are for a quick boost of moisture in flights and in AC environments.

