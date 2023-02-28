The 5 best hand creams to try now

Our hands take a regular beating, but rarely receive the TLC they deserve. Revive dry skin and cuticles with these luxurious hand treatments that will reverse signs of ageing.

Mikimoto Neck-Decollete and Hand Cream

Get luminous skin with Japanese jeweller Mikimoto’s first Neck-Decollete and Hand Cream. Tailored for the delicate skin on these areas, it features pearl collagen extracted from akoya pearl oysters and the rare protein of pearl conchiolin – found in five per cent of individual pearls – to preserve skin’s moisture level and natural radiance. A blend of other skin-conditioning ingredients also smoothens and seals in moisture. Its velvety texture, coupled with the elegant fragrance of the Mikimoto Eau de Parfum, makes this a pampering treat to apply. True to the jeweller’s heritage, the cream is contained in a sleek sphere that resembles a cultured pearl.

Available at Mikimoto stores

Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment

Augustinus Bader incorporates the same TCF8 technology found in its iconic face creams into this luxurious hand treatment. Targeted at cell renewal, it supports the formulation’s key ingredients for better cell absorption. Antioxidants of white peony extract and vitamin E protect skin from environmental aggressors such as UV exposure and pollutants, while shea butter keeps hands soft and moisturised all day.

Shop Here

Les Mains Hermès Hand Cream

With a scent built around precious raw materials such as sandalwood, fresh rose water and woody patchouli, the Hermès hand cream smells as good as it feels. It comprises 98 per cent natural ingredients including mulberry extract that softens skin, a hyaluronic acid complex for long-lasting hydration, and a plant-based emollient complex that nourishes nails.

Shop Here

Sisleÿa L’intégral Anti-âge Hand Care Anti- Aging Concentrate

Formulated with SPF 30 to protect hands from damaging UV rays, this cream works hard to reduce the appearance of fine lines with active ingredients that renew skin’s life cycle and improve cellular longevity. The formula also features a powerful brightening agent to reduce signs of sun damage, and padina pavonica extract to plump up skin.

L:A Bruket Rejuvenating Hand Serum

Unlike the thick, emollient hand creams we’re familiar with, L:a Bruket offers a good alternative. The serum is a lightweight amber gel that quickly absorbs into skin. Despite its barely-there texture, it effectively replenishes dry skin with high-performance ingredients, such as brown algae to regenerate and renew skin at a cellular level, glycerin and vegetal hyaluronic acid to retain moisture, and calming floral water. A vitamin C derivative is included to fight pigmentation and heal blemishes.

Shop Here