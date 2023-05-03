The craft behind the power players: The latest potent skincare products from Chanel, Dior, Caudalie and more

These new and refreshed skincare stars promise a winning combination of potent ingredients and sumptuous textures.

Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond line

Often lauded as the world’s first luxury skincare, Estee Lauder has recently relaunched its Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond line. The prestigious range is led by the Transformative Brilliance Serum, a potion powered by Black Diamond Truffle Extract. Truffles grown in the southwest of France were harvested at their peak and extracted within days to optimise their benefits. Put through fine-milling and ultra-purification, the extract is part of a formulation that is quickly absorbed into skin for a plumper feel. Also deeply nourishing are the Moisturizer Creme Rich, which lifts, contours and fights multiple signs of ageing; and the Eye Serum infused with 24k gold.

Shop Here



Chanel No 1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream

Luscious and buttery, the Rich Revitalizing Cream is the newest addition to the No 1 De Chanel collection. It is concentrated with the range’s signature ingredients of red camellia extract and oil, as well as camellia ceramides to improve skin’s self-regeneration and barrier function. Despite its rich texture, it melts onto skin rapidly, leaving a feeling of freshness. With regular application, the complexion will be smoother, more moisturised and radiant.

Shop Here

Caudalie’s reformulated Premier Cru collection features its new groundbreaking patent of the TET8 technology. It bears the TET enzyme that activates skin’s youth proteins, and fights signs of ageing in our DNA. The refillable The Cream is its signature product, which contains dark-spot- correcting viniferine, wrinkle-preventing grape seed polyphenols and tightening sugars to reduce wrinkle depth. Lightweight and soothing, The Cream also acts as a makeup primer.

Shop Here



Dior Capture Totale Le Serum

With a formula of 98 per cent natural-origin ingredients, Dior’s new Capture Totale Le Serum merges the house’s botanical science with powerful ingredients. Fermented longoza extract, derived from the Dior garden in Madagascar, contains 85 molecules that quickly trigger the regeneration of the skin’s mother cells to revitalise the overall complexion. Iris extract acts as a complement to prolong the anti- ageing effects while H.A. Poly-filler Technology, showcasing a complex of hyaluronic acids and polyglycerols, visibly plumps skin.

Shop Here

Ilumia Skin Bounce

How do you like your skin bouncy? That’s the promise of Bounce, Illumia Skin’s new skincare line formulated to boost collagen and elastin production for a taut, dewy complexion. Launching with a serum and a cream, the range features three hero active ingredients: Tremella mushrooms to plump and smooth fine lines and wrinkles by enhancing skin’s elasticity; Japanese knotweed root extract to improve cellular regeneration; and green tea leaf extract for its soothing and brightening properties. The lightweight and watery Firming Serum calms irritations, strengthens skin’s barrier, stimulates its natural renewal process and boosts moisture levels. The Recharge Cream, on the other hand, is a powerful antioxidant-rich concoction that protects skin from free radicals and moisture loss while regulating sebum production and evening out discolouration and texture.

Shop Here