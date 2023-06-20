Everything you must know about Dioriviera at Desaru Coast, Malaysia!

Guess what? You don’t have to venture far for your next beach holiday. French luxury house Dior has taken over the Ember Beach Club of One&Only Desaru Coast for a one-of-a-kind ephemeral experience that’s rarely seen in the region!

What is Dioriviera?

We guarantee that in the past week, your social media feed has been taken over by Dioriviera related posts – so you must at least have a silver of an idea on what the hype is all about. Glamorous destinations like Beverly Hills and Saint-Tropez, to exotic locales such as Bali, Seoul, Phuket, Kyoto, and Capri were chosen by the brand as temporary “summer homes” featuring breath-taking decors, meticulously crafted to resemble stunning sand sculptures, pop-up stores and a Dior Café specifically dedicated to the Dioriviera capsule collection. For the first time ever, the state of Johor in Malaysia was selected to bring the adventurous spirit of the brand’s founder Christian Dior – who loved and drew inspiration from exploring beautiful places – to this part of the world!

Three Sandcastle Pop-Up Stores

The maison‘s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri continues the legacy of the founder as she unveils this year’s Dioriviera summer capsule collection that plays around with many beloved Dior’s classics, like the toile de Jouy, reinvented in soft shades ranging from pink to grey, cream, and blue which can be seen on the maison‘s iconic bags like the Lady D-Lite and the Dior Book Tote. They even lined the new Lady Dior Wicker with it! And it’s not just bags—they’ve got scarves and the Dior silk top too, all promising bold and daring summer styles that you can find in not one, but three pop-up stores beautifully designed with sand-sculpting artistry in mind, surrounded by magnificent views of the private beach at Ember Beach Club, One&Only Desaru Coast. Other Dior creations have also gotten the new Dioriviera makeover with stylish deckchairs, parasol, yoga mats, surfboard, table tennis rackets, and candles! It’s like the brand seeks to bringing back fun moments spent with friends, just like the founder of Dior used to cherish.

Exceptional Cuisine at the Dior Café

Malaysia is lucky to have its second Dior Café led by Chef Raymond Tham of KARLS Group (Beta KL and Skillet) once again. Spending months to perfect the exclusive menu for the takeover to bring this collaboration to life, the renowned culinary artist of the Michelin guide selected restaurant in Kuala Lumpur incorporated ingredients sourced locally for a scrumptious French cuisine with a twist – a reflection of French elegance and art de vivre. Some of our favourite picks from the menu is the barramundi fish with caramelised tamarind and asam pedas fregola, as well as the scallop carpaccio flavoured with tropical fruits like pomegranate and passion fruit. Advance booking to dine at the restaurant is required and you can do so HERE.



How To Get to Dioriviera

If you are travelling from the Klang Valley, a car ride to Desaru Coast will take around four to five hours. Should you choose to travel by air, a flight would take approximately 40-50 minutes to Senai Airport, Johor followed by an hour-long car ride to Ember Beach Club, One&Only Desaru. Another exciting option to get to the Dioriviera pop-up is to catch the Dioriviera ferry from Tanah Merah terminal, Singapore at 8.30am to Desaru Coast terminal. To return, there is a 5.30pm ferry from the Desaru Coast terminal that will take you back to the Tanah Merah terminal in Singapore.

Experience summer with Dioriviera at Ember Beach Club One&Only Desaru daily from now until 6th August 2023.