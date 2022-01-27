21 fashion collections for Chinese New Year 2022 (and not a single Hello Kitty)

You know how exciting the Year of the Tiger is when brands are conceiving collections to usher in the new era, instead of curating a selection from what’s in stores. And Chinese New Year fashion of 2022’s surge of fresh tiger-themed offerings are plentiful… a sign of an upcoming year of abundance and prosperity?

While the powerful feline, with its magnificent orange coat characterised with dark stripes, has an influential part in the collections, there are understated pieces that also nail the festive mood. From ready-to-wear to accessories, there is something for everyone. Yes, even the kids.

Fendi

The Roman maison has a specific tiger in mind for its exclusive Spring Festival 2022 collection – the Siberian tigers found in the north-eastern region of China. Two other prints enrich the capsule. One is an exuberant floral motif illustrating traditional flowers in bloom; the other is an arresting iteration of Fendi’s signature monogram in a black-to-grey-to-white dégradé effect.

Gucci

The tiger often shows up in Alessandro Michele’s collections. Only this time, a collection is dedicated to the feline. A new print is conceived based on a ’60s archival design by Vittorio Accornero, the artist and illustrator behind the Florentine house’s signature Flora print. Specially designed for Lunar New Year, it takes the noble creature back to nature in a setting of lush greenery and flowers coloured in pastel tones. Look out for one-of-a-kind pieces in the Gucci Tiger collection with the tiger is painted by hand, or applied as a patch crafted with artisanal crochet and embroidery techniques.

Miu Miu

The Paris-based label may focus on one item – the perennially cool T-shirt – for a youthful Lunar New Year offering, but the collection emits different vibes as it features four of animation’s most recognisable tigers, such as Tiger Girl the blonde superheroine who fights crime in a tiger print corset with a ferocious tiger as her sidekick, and Tigger the ebullient toy that came to life from Disney’s Winnie the Pooh tales.

Givenchy

Matthew M. Williams joins in the celebrations, presenting a fresh spin on the hardware signatures and accessories he had designed for the storied house with new embroideries and variations. Among the new figurative prints, a standout is the roaring tiger donning a G-Lock chain as a collar.

Coach

You can always count on Rexy to rise to the occasion. The dinosaur mascot looks cheeky in a tiger suit, injecting a playful spirit to classic T-shirts and hoodies from Coach Forever, a collection conceived to reduce environmental impact. Otherwise, the Lunar New Year 2022 collection gets into the mood with streetwear-inspired pieces in festive red and pink hues to symbolise luck, happiness and good fortune.

Balenciaga

The Year of the Tiger Series welcomes the new era by revisiting Demna Gvasalia’s signatures for the maison, including the denim jacket and twisted dress. Zingy tiger-striped orange or the sport-inspired Balenciaga logo featuring a dynamic silhouette of the wild cat lend a new perspective for the special occasion.

Valentino

A revered icon of the Roman maison, the tiger now has a dedicated collection. The Valentino Tiger 1967 pays homage to the year when Vogue US published a picture of renowned German model Veruschka decked in a Valentino tiger coat from the haute couture collection. The collection reimagines the animal’s striking stripes in natural and neon palettes, applied on today’s wardrobe staples the likes of hoodies and bucket hats.

Alexander McQueen

The London-based brand trades reinterpretations of tiger for timeless colour, namely red. This special festive capsule embraces the hue associated with good fortune, accentuating its allure on leather with metallic sheen, even elevating it with luxurious touches such as a quilted treatment or crystal embellishments.

Etro

Created in collaboration with Universal Brand Development and DreamWorks Animation, this limited-edition capsule collection stars Tigress, the brave and loyal protagonist in the animated film Kung Fu Panda. Together with the other characters in the movie, she enlivens the house’s emblematic paisley print for Lunar New Year.

Kenzo

With its signature tiger as the animal of the year, the Paris-based label has dedicated a range of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories to celebrate the event. At the heart of the limited-edition capsule is an exclusive print of the tiger, portrayed with a streetwear edge for the first time in various renditions from an all-over K-Tiger monogram to a golden Tiger Crest patch, lighting up the collection in a vibrant range of colours.

Moschino

One of the icons in breakfast cereals, Tony the Tiger takes a leap into luxury with this 16-item capsule collection. While the famous cartoon mascot’s stripes adorn denim pieces such as jacket and jeans, creative director Jeremy Scott’s favourite tiger looks suave wearing gold chains bearing the classic Moschino logo and peace sign pendant. Another standout is the clutch in the form of the familiar blue Kellogg’s Frosties box.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu were invited to create a unique print for this 2022 Chinese New Year Special Capsule Collection. The contemporary conceptual art duo drew inspiration from traditional Chinese paintings, portraying the tiger playing with other wild creatures in a classic Chinese garden that conveys joyful renewal for the new year.

Berlutti

The Parisian heritage house introduces a limited-edition Tattoo collection for Chinese New Year, reimagining a roaring tiger as a tattoo on its signature Venezia leather in Cacao Intenso patina. Within the six-piece capsule, the Un Jour leather briefcase, Nino GM leather clutch, Time Off leather backpack pairs the special print with the the signature Scritto motif

Tod’s

The Italian brand rings in the Lunar New Year of the Tiger with a limited-edition range, refreshing its signature bags and shoes with two different emblems – the elegant coat of the animal and the auspicious colours of red and gold.

Max Mara

This Chinese New Year welcomes a new addition to #MaxTheTeddy’s family. Meet Tigrotto, the adorable tiger revitalising the Italian house’s offerings from the seasonal prints to items such as the baseball cap in the travel-oriented capsule, designed as a wardrobe to take on your festive holiday.

Dolce & Gabbana

Known for their love for leopard, the duo turns their attention to the tiger in this Lunar New Year capsule collection. Whether the king of beasts takes centrestage with leopard print as a backdrop, or has its stripes paired with leopard spots, the selection of new prints is a spirited tribute in vivid hues reminiscent of wild nature.

Dior

The women-oriented Lunar New Year capsule eschews riffs on the tiger for an exquisite butterfly motif that celebrates the beauty of nature for. Over at Baby Dior, Cordelia de Castellane pays tribute to red with an exclusive capsule dedicated to the auspicious colour that Monsieur Christian Dior declared “the colour of life”.

Versace

The tiger looks regal framed within the emblematic golden Baroque flourishes in this capsule collection. Versace’s iconic La Greca print also gets a seasonal update in a new festive red. An exclusive version includes stripes on a men’s coated canvas backpack and pouch. Over at the women’s universe, limited-edition accessories come with a touch of glamour enriched with gold-tone metal hardware.

Onitsuka Tiger

Little wonder that Japanese brand has grand plans for this Lunar New Year. It has launched a project dubbed the “Year of Onitsuka Tiger” that collaborates with various artists to create a series of products with a tiger motif throughout the year. The first creative to lead this special tie-up is the late Japanese illustrator, designer, and model maker Yasushi Nirasawa. The creatures he drew for Onitsuka Tiger in his later years, called the Onitsuka Tiger Man, are revitalised as prints in blue and red with patterns inspired by Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.

Burberry

The British house honours the charismatic creature by dressing accessories such the Lola and Olympia bags in striking orange with tiger stripe accents. The exclusive collection also debuts a new look for the signature TB Monogram print in a honey beige hue, distinguished with the “B” in orange. The festive bright hue is extended to the the eyewear department, where orange acetate punctuate geometric frames in gold-plated metal.

Saint Laurent

What sets this festive offering apart is its unique perspective – people’s yearning for natural wilderness. Coloured in earth tones, this Chinese New Year Limited Collection isn’t as loud as the others, but nonetheless humorous with the surprise twist of Pink Panther, seen here in orange with tiger stripes.

