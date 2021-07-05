Why you should wear linen, especially in Singapore’s weather

In the midst of a revolution, the fashion industry is now looking for innovative, sustainable, vegan materials in order to reduce its environmental impact.

Textiles based on mushrooms, grapes and cactuses are some of the original and appealing alternatives to more polluting materials, but we shouldn’t forget that some traditional fibres also meet the current high expectations of brands and consumers. Linen is one such fabric and it has made a triumphant return to the fashion sphere.

Linen gets its revenge

Long relegated to the background, or more precisely to household textiles and beachwear, linen could soon become a permanent fixture in our wardrobes. Thanks to the luxury houses which, in the face of the current environmental challenges, are increasingly turning to natural fibres. As a result, linen is no longer reserved just for summer dresses and loose-fitting pants to be worn with light shoes and shell bracelets on a stretch of white sand – it’s a cliché that has been real.

These days, linen is more chic than ever, as many designers showed at the Spring/Summer 2021 shows, from Dior to Fendi to Louis Vuitton. One season earlier, it was Jacquemus made linen the star of his collection with utterly elegant and sensual skirts, bustiers, pants, and dresses cut in the fabric. “When I was seven years old I made a linen curtain into a skirt for my mother,” the designer recounted at the presentation of the collection. Linen is an on-trend material, now seen in ultra sophisticated versions.

(Image: Maite Oñate/Unsplash)

A naturally eco-friendly material

Without a doubt the best reason to embrace this fibre with multiple merits, but also the reason why designers are turning to it more than ever. Mainly cultivated in Western Europe – “80% of the world’s production of scutched flax fibres are originated from Europe, and France is the world leader,” says the European Confederation of Flax and Hemp – linen is a natural fibre that does not require much water in the cultivation process, unlike other raw materials such as cotton.

Flax also has other advantages for the planet, starting with the fact that cultivation of the fibre does not use fertilisers or pesticides, and it generates little or no waste. As a natural fibre, linen is biodegradable. Less water, no chemicals, no waste… In other words, linen appears as “THE” material of a year placed under the sign of renewal and respect for the environment.

The highest levels of comfort

While these days linen is getting a lot of attention for its environmental qualities, the fact remains that the fibre also has a multitude of advantages for the wearer. First of all, linen is very resistant, and therefore ensures a garment will have a long life – it’s no coincidence that the fibre is generally associated with the linens of our grandparents or great-grandparents, passed on from generation to generation.

As if that wasn’t enough, it is also a very comfortable material, which isn’t restrictive and lets our skin breathe. It is also thermoregulating; in other words it allows the wearer to adapt to the temperature: cooler in summer and warmer in winter. A great asset, which allows it to be considered as an alternative to many materials such as wool. And if you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies, be aware that linen is hypoallergenic, anti-fungal and antibacterial.

(Main and featured image: Kate Hliznitsova/Unsplash)

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.