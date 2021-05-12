When it comes to luxury sneakers, some styles like retro-inspired, everyday athletic, classic-feeling and high-top kicks have, for years, been a go-to staple in one’s wardrobe with a continuous direction in sloping up within the popularity path.

Yet, some luxury new-comers, such as the ones with eye-catching, vivid colour blocks are still climbing their way up to become the new fashion’s talk of the town. Whether you’re more of a step-back-in-time or an audacious-early-adopter type of sneaker person, some of fashion’s latest kicks are bound to serve your needs in one way or another. And here’s a round up of six luxury sneakers you need to check out – and definitely try on – from this season’s shoe collections.

Versace Greca Sneakers

Inspired by Versace’s iconic Greca pattern, these new drops from its SS21 collection come with a silhouette of clean and understated feel to the design touch with shades ranging from classic white to bold blue. Available in both high-top and low-top versions, the elevated outer sole is adorned with a stamped Greca print on the surface while a Medusa detailing, as well as a tonal logo are hidden underneath.

Kai x Gucci Tennis 1977 Sneakers

As part of the Kai x Gucci collab featuring a whimsical teddy bear motif, these Gucci’s Tennis 1977 sneakers see a beige-chromatic and ebony GG supreme canvas with a Kai-inspired teddy bear patch. At the rubber-made sole also features a GG motif, including a mustard grosgrain trim on the edges.

Dior B27 Sneakers

The latest generation to the B27 sneaker family, Dior has unveiled its back-to-the-80s, skateboarding-retro sneakers in both low and high-top versions. Made of Dior’s oblique galaxy perforated leather bonded with a reflective lining, the new shades of blue, grey and white are the season’s must-haves with a fine touch of boldness.

Dolce&Gabbana Day Master Sneakers

With a distinct concept of a connected past and future, the new Day Master sneakers are a concoction between design and lightness. Made of stretch jersey, rubber including leather detailing, the updated version of old-school sneakers recollects the power dressing style of the 80’s – sporty yet sophisticated for a wardrobe staple. Available in solid and multi-coloured models with the Dolce&Gabbana logo imprinted on the rear side.

Balenciaga Speed 3.0 Sneakers

Named for its aerodynamic design and lightweight feel, the form-fitting 3D knit Balenciaga Speed 3.0 supports a wearer’s foot with a more bounce-in-action movement – due to the moulded shape of the sole. This new addition is technical-ribbed and embroidered with the brand’s signature double-B logo on each ankle, giving a sense of sock-like feel to the appearance, as well as sensation.

Nike x Comme des Garcons Air Carnivore

The new Nike x Comme des Garcons Air Carnivore provides a sense of a gladiator-styled feel and is made with special innovations, such as the Nike air carnivore. Available in a monochrome-toned black and white, these new drops will polish off any look to a more unparalleled finish.

