Shop smart this 9.9 with the best deals for luxury beauty, fashion, and more

9.9 sales 2022 is fast approaching, and deals and steals are popping up everywhere across the internet. Check out our compendium of 9.9 sales to get the best bang for your buck.

Spare yourself the scouring — just be sure to bookmark this article, as we will be updating it with more rebates as they come. While it may not be the golden date yet, you can already start looking around at available discounts and make your purchasing decisions ahead of time.

From the best of luxury fashion from across the globe to beauty buys from the Far East and out west, you will be spoilt for choice with 9.9 sales as you discover all the best deals we’ve spotted.

The best 9.9 sales and deals for 2022 so far

Fashion deals

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off.

Shopbop: Up to 70% off.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off from now until 12 September 2022.

Skincare and Makeup deals

Sephora: 15% off sitewide until 9 September, with additional deals for Beauty Pass members (it’s free) below.

Huda Beauty: 25% markdown on 6 September.

Dr Dennis Gross: 10% off markdown (excluding devices) on 7 September.

Tarte: 20% markdown on Tarte on 8 September

Fenty Beauty: 15% markdown on 9 September

Glow Recipe: 15% markdown on 10 September

Filorga: Up to 15 special promotions sets for all anti-aging concerns from 1-9 September. One day exclusives for 9 September include 1-1 deals.

Origins: Pre-sale exclusives until 8 September. Markdowns on skincare sets.

Aesop: Exclusive bundle deals on 9-11 September 2022, and limited free gifts available.

Laneige: Buy three get 25% off. Storewide discounts of up to 60% off.

Elizabeth Arden: Up to RM28 off with a minimum purchase of RM250. Valid on 9-11 September 2022.

Elemis: Flash sale up to 50% off on 9 September 2022.

SK-II: Exclusive sets available on 9-11 September 2022, plus gift with purchase worth up to RM918.

Makeup deals

Tom Ford Beauty: Exclusive sets are available now until 9 September 2022.

Shu Uemura: Markdowns of up to 49% on makeup and skincare sets.

Estée Lauder: Pre-sale exclusives until 8 September.

Lancome: Markdowns up to 45% off on 9 September 2022. Pre-order sales until 8 September.

Clinique: Savings of up to 54%.

Bobbi Brown: Markdowns up to 45% off. Storewide any 2, save 30%. Valid on 9 September 2022 only.

Make Up For Ever: 9 Sep from 12am to 2am, 20% off sitewide. 2 am onwards: Buy 2 get 20%, Buy 3 get 25%.

Lifestyle deals

KrisShop: 9% off sitewide on all regular-priced items with a S$180 minimum spend, happening from now until 15 September. Up to 60% off products from Apple, OSIM, and up to 40% off makeup, skincare and fragrances from top-selling brands like ést.lab, DrGL, FOREO and Maison 21G.

iShopChangi: Until 9 September, 16% off with no minimum spend with the code ’99FLASH16′, or 25% off minimum spend of $1000 with code ’99FLASH25′.

Dyson: Savings and gifts up to $279. Save on products like the Dyson Pure Cool™ air purifier TP00 (White/Silver) and V8 Slim Fluffy.

