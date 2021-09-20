Following a wildly successful debut in New York last September, Sotheby’s is holding a second iteration of Cult Canvas in Hong Kong next month.

Curated by Ryan Chang, the founder and chief curator of media company Applied Arts, the upcoming sale features nine ultra-rare, limited-edition sneakers, including two from Kanye West’s archives. Online bidding will open from October 7 to 21 and an auction preview will be held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 7 to 12.

“This highly curated offering marks Sotheby’s first dedicated sneaker sale in Hong Kong, as Sotheby’s continues to grow its presence in the collectable sneakers and streetwear space globally,” says Brahm Wachter, the auction house’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables. “This Fall alone, Sotheby’s will have created exhibitions and auctions of the category in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong. Our sneaker business has more than tripled since our launch in 2019, and we average 55% new clients with each sale.”

Of the nine pairs, Sothesby’s unveiled four sneakers – consisting of samples and prototypes – that will be auctioned at the 2021 edition of Cult Canvas. Discover them below:

Nike Dunk SB Low “Yellow Lobster” Sample

Inspired by the traditional Boston lobster dinner experience, these Nike x CNCPTS sneakers were only given to friends and family of the brands to celebrate the launch of the “Blue Lobster” Dunk. Like the rare one-in-30-million yellow lobster, there are, supposedly, only 36 pairs made.

Nike Dunk SB Low “Freddy Krueger” Prototype

A tribute to Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, these never-released low dunks feature the character’s striped sweater pattern on the base, blood splatters over the leather overlays, and Swooshes reminiscent of the blades on Freddy’s leather gloves. There are three models in the market: the sample of the original release, the original release, and a prototype version featuring a wider striped pattern, which is offered at the 2021 Cult Canvas.

Nike Kanye West Huarache 08 “Glow in the Dark Tour” Sample

One of the rarest Kanye West samples known to exist, the ‘Glow in the Dark Tour’ Huarache were made by Nike in commemoration of the rapper, with colours representative of his neon-inspired concerts in the late 2000s. Rumour has it that only 5 pairs were created.

Kanye West Pastelle Prototype

Short for “The Past Tells Everything”, Pastelle was one of Kanye West’s first forays into fashion. Though it never went mainstream, Pastelle-branded pieces are important in that they marked West’s initial explorations in the field. Offered in the sale is a prototype – the only one known to Sotheby’s – produced in June 2009 for what would be “Season: Fall 10.” The sneakers, which feature different soles, were given to model Gio Mitchell, when he modelled a shoot for the celebrity designer.

(All images: Sothesby’s)