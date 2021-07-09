Aman Resorts presents its new clothing line: The Essentials

Timeless pieces inspired by incredible locales throughout the globe, created with the global traveller in mind

Known for its ultra-luxurious sanctuaries all over the world, a distinctive design philosophy and warm hospitality, Aman Resorts has recently stepped out of its usual parameters and presented its very own clothing line: The Essentials by Aman. The line’s inaugural collection – which includes activewear, loungewear, knitwear, swimwear, resortwear and accessories – are exclusively available at Aman boutiques.

“Creating The Essentials has been an inspiring journey that has allowed us to collaborate with some of the most experienced design professionals in the industry and work with some exceptional artisans to select the very best materials,” says Kristina Romanova, Director of Product Development at Aman. “We hope our guests will see the expression of the Aman brand in each and every piece and we couldn’t be more excited to take the Aman retail experience to the next level.”

Each of the pieces comprising The Essentials collection is designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy. As a whole, they encourage uncomplicated living through clean lines and subtle prints inspired by Aman locales: There’s warm terracotta that mimics the vibrancy of Amanjena, Marrakech; the blues and greens of the seas and olive groves in Amanzoe, Greece; along with the yellow tones reminiscent of the desert landscapes of Amangiri in the U.S. All of the pieces are also designed to be timeless and season-less.

Design-wise, there are training leggings, tops and shorts alongside sport bras featuring motifs derived from the A of the Aman logo. There are also men’s and women’s knitwear and loungewear in Japanese cotton. Further options for ladies include button-down blouses, silk shirt dresses, swimwear, as well as wrap dresses and palazzo trousers. For men, there are also knitted cotton polo shirts, linen trousers, and monogrammed swim trunks.

A particular highlight of The Essentials is the Amanpuri Heritage Blanket, inspired by Aman’s flagship resort in Phuket. Other non-apparel items include skincare products, fragrances, spa candles and more. In the future, The Essentials will also introduce leather accessories and fine jewellery. For more information, click here.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Indonesia