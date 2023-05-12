Andrew Gn returns with a retrospective exhibition at Asian Civilisations Museum

May is set to sizzle with the homecoming king crowned as the first prominent Singaporean fashion designer honoured with an exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Away from home for the past four years, Andrew Gn had sleepless nights before his return to Singapore this April. Anticipation was so high that during the flight, he turned to the movies as an outlet for escape.

“And I realised that I seriously miss the sense of home. With what’s going on in the world, I feel safe and secure coming back to Singapore. I’ve been living abroad for such a long time. As you know, France is going through such a turmoil right now, and despite the fact that I truly love living in Paris, coming home means a lot to me. And I miss my food.”

The only Singaporean fashion designer who’s a Paris Fashion Week fixture, Gn had arrived at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore to the warm welcome of two boxes of chwee kueh from the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Jian Bo Shui Kueh at Tiong Bahru market. “Extra sambal and extra chai por!” he exclaimed with delight during our meeting. But his must-have whenever he returns is laksa lemak, and he’s had his fix twice.

Food, however, did not compel his return. Gn was back just for one week to prepare for his upcoming retrospective at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), which will be unveiled on May 27, and is set to run untill September 17, 2023.

Through an introduction by his dear friend Zainal Arif Mantaha, former ambassador of Singapore to France, ACM’s director Kennie Ting and Jackie Yoong (who would be the chief curator of the exhibition), had proposed the event in 2019. It would have been a splendid way to mark the 26th anniversary of his house. Then Covid-19 struck. They had to hit pause on the plans.

But now it’s back on track, amped up with a glittering line-up of events to launch the show.

“We just did our menu-tasting for the pre-gala dinner at Candlenut. Chef Malcolm Lee has come up with a wonderful menu – he absolutely deserves the Michelin star. This Humid House will be doing all the floral installations and tablescapes,” he added. “International press from Le Figaro to US Vogue, my patrons and friends will be coming to Singapore. I am so proud to show off our culinary scene, floral arts and fashion. I want to show them my Singapore. Andrew’s Singapore.”

ACROSS HIS UNIVERSE

Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World promises an insight of the man who has been flying the Singapore flag since he headed to London at the age of 20. There, he embarked on his journey in fashion, which will unfold in five sections spanning over 100 representative works at the exhibition.

From exploring his roots to revealing the exquisite craftsmanship underpinning his signature maximalist creations, the exhibition celebrates Gn’s resplendent expressions of Asian and Western art and history that are as rich as his imagination, dressing powerful and stylish women the likes of royalty, celebrity and society.

“I’ve donated 160 outfits. Between 100 and 110 outfits will be on display. It is very well curated, because I have designed about 85 collections. Each collection has about 150 to 180 outfits. I’ve kept one sample of every single garment that has been shown on the runway. So when you do the math, it’s actually more than 10, 000 pieces. And that’s not just the garments. I’m also talking about technical drawings, accessories, jewellery and materials such as textile samples because my team and I design our own textiles, trimmings and embroideries as well. It’s a huge archive. And because of that, it enables me to produce this retrospective.”

Known for being an avid collector of Asian and Western ceramics, textiles, mid-century furniture and abstract art, he would have been reluctant to let go of these precious creations 10 years ago.

“When I took the ACM team to the archival facility, which has preserved the pieces very well, I felt that rather than let them sit here, I would like to leave my legacy in the museum and share it with others. I have so many pieces; I can let go of a few.”

That turned out to be a stroke of serendipity. Revisiting the archival pieces that he hadn’t seen for years ignited a fresh wave of inspiration. “We call it ‘shopping for inspiration in my archives’. I was looking at a lot of things in my archives, and I see them with a different point of view. The elements were designed in a certain proportion or type of garment that was right for that time and now, I want to rework them.”

The creative momentum sparked off his collection for Autumn/Winter 23, which he thoughtfully christened Roots AGN. “It’s about coming back to my roots in Asia, but it’s also about looking at the years I’ve spent in Paris. To me, roots is not just about where you were born. It’s about where you’ve been, the experiences that form you as a person. Both Singapore and Paris constitute my whole life. These are the cities I’ve lived in for a long time.”

Notice the letters “AGN” in the collection’s name? In 2017, a clever spin turned Gn’s initials into the word “again”. First tagged to the names of his collections, it has since gotten more creative with riffs such as the often-seen #IFeelAGN on both his personal and brand’s Instagram accounts, as well as the recent #IAmHomeAGN and #IFeelSexySensualSuzieWongAGN.

GO THE GREEN MILE

In the Roots AGN collection, a mini trompe l’oeil dress looks deceptively like a two-piece outfit. Adorning the bib is vintage lace in black and gold that was reproduced specially for him by eminent French lace manufacturer, Solstiss.

“We bought 300 metres of this vintage lace that dates back to 1932. It sold very well, which put a limit to the number of dresses that can be produced,” he explained. It took Solstiss two weeks to study the material before it assured Gn that the vintage lace can be replicated.

He lets on that he would often visit workshops and buy entire batches of unused antique fabrics. “We’ll dye it in a different colour. We’ve also printed over recycled silk. We would use vintage trimmings on our garments. The small quantity make it extra special, and it’s my own way of upcycling.” (The particular look in the Roots AGN collection must have been so popular for him to reproduce more of the vintage lace.)

Sensible and practical solutions define Gn’s sustainability practice. He has always believed in creating less, but create only the very best that his clients can pass down the generations. This conviction has never struck more resonance than today’s environmentally-responsible times, while demonstrating how timeless his designs are.

“We used to do four collections per year. Now it’s only two, and we release exclusive capsule collections with our important partners such as Net-A-Porter and MatchesFashion. They are usually curations of our bestsellers, renewed in a different fabric or colour. The woman who had bought the dress in red may want it in black. This is another form of sustainable design,” he pointed out.

GIMME MORE

“Yes, we’re launching bridal.” The announcement, conveyed ever so casually, was an unexpected response to my mention of Rajwa Al-Saif wearing a white dress he designed in her official portrait for her engagement to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan. But don’t expect boring, conservative lace gowns. The new category will be based on what he calls “the fashion bride”.

“I hate doing traditional. Every woman wants to be Grace Kelly when they get married. Or Audrey Hepburn. That’s so not me. You don’t want to wear a fitted gown under the hot weather and have your makeup run as you perspire. You want to be chic! I see a bride wearing a white caftan in Bali, a white mini dress in Miami, or a white suit in Paris. We’re offering options in white, champagne, off-white ivory, with different kind of embellishments.”

A collaboration with Net-A-Porter, the series of exclusive pieces that will be released this June was conceived from a thriving business of creating dressy pieces that people wore to weddings, which were postponed due to the worldwide Covid-19 lockdown.

“A girlfriend told me last summer she had 16 weddings to attend. And it’s all over the world – she will be going to Venice, Venezuela, Peru, Abu Dhabi…” he shared. “Other than dressing the guests attending the wedding, I also have the brides. And their families.” The made-to-measure pieces have led to additional hires for this wedding department, as well as an upcoming men’s line that is set to debut in January next year – the second piece of news he breaks to me.

“It started from designing clothes for myself. I wanted a bit of drop shoulders for my tuxedo jacket. I wanted the sleeves to be longer. I wanted my sweaters to be more ’80s with bigger dolman sleeves, and I also wanted to design a pair of jogging pants that’s also like tuxedo trousers with grosgrain on both sides, which I can wear out in the evenings.” These pieces caught the attention of the fiancés, boyfriends, and husbands of his female clients.

“So, let me be specific: I don’t do workwear,” he emphasised. “The Andrew Gn man runs his business remotely. He could be a power broker, closing deals on a yacht. He wants his clothes comfortable in relaxed silhouettes.”

Then he discovered how great the menswear could look on women when his first assistant May, whom he described as a “beautiful half-Belgian and half-Indonesian, tall with short hair”, tried on a coat with scarves. That led to the repositioning of the menwear line as unisex, while his main line is devoted to womenswear and bespoke orders. “Two separate lines and two different worlds,” he summed up.

Which leads to a new presentation format. “You are the first to know: we’re going to do a swop. We’ll present the Autumn/Winter collection in December or January, and the Spring/Summer collection in June or July. Couture will be shown in January and June. It’s a mad during Fashion Week. We want to move away from that. This new system gives us more time to sell. We may return to the runway in January.”

CHANGING GEARS

“I think a great fashion designer these days is to be able to reinvent yourself all the time and evolve, because fashion is changing in such a rapid way.” Gn himself found that he had to change his mindset when e-tail played a significant part in his turnover. “We never believed in e-commerce when Net-A-Porter first came to see us,” he recalled. “We’re so glad that we did not set up a physical store. We’ve invested most of our money in building our website and on our social media. We sell a lot on Instagram, believe it or not! We’ve sold a $10,000 gown. We get so many direct messages after a post that we’ve had to get two people in just to run that business.”

Through Instagram, his business has expanded its reach to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. “Africa is a new promised land,” he added. “Rather than have a shop in Paris, in New York… Instagram is an international shop, the open window to the world.

Beyond his first solo exhibition in Singapore, Gn plans to stage his retrospective in France, the US and China – an effort that would span about 10 years. “We’re in talks with a major Parisian museum, and as a matter of fact, after this trip, I’m flying to meet the patrons of the Peabody Essex Museum, which is one of the major museums in Boston. So that might be the next stop for us. And then it will be Chicago and San Franciso.”

On top of all that, a catalogue of his work and a two-volume biography are also in the pipeline. “One foreword will be written by the editor-in-chief of Le Figaro, Anne-Sophie von Claer, and the other foreword will be written by the global director of VogueRunway and VogueBusiness, Nicole Phelps.’ he revealed.

The next step? “I might do home textiles. I’m good at that.” When? “Don’t stress me! I want to go back to my two-day work week (imposed during the Covid-19 lockdown),” he laughed.

He likens the fashion journey to a marathon. “You need to manage your creativity by pacing your breath. And it’s a long one. You have to be extremely dedicated to that.” But his spirited optimism will surely be the energy boost that keeps him going.

Despite the stern expression he portrays on his portraits, Gn – known among friends as “Panda” – is no doubt fun-loving, punctuating this interview with hearty laughs. “I’m always happy. And I stay above it all because 12 chwee kuehs makes me happy, Jacquie.”

Photography: Alecia Neo

Grooming: Keith Bryant Lee