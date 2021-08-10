Gucci‘s bamboo handle tote first appeared back in 1991, and just like all things ’90s, it’s making a come back as the Gucci Diana.

Alexa Chung carries a black leather Gucci Diana medium bag with yellow fluo belt and Double G detail (Image: Neil Mockford/Gucci)

Reimagined by Alessandro Michele, the new Gucci Diana is a departure from its original design, toting a new removable, neon leather belts that nods back to the functional bands used to maintain the handles in the original version. One may say that the design keeps true to Michele’s approach to archival elements of Gucci designs of eras past.

Elle Fanning carries a pink leather Gucci Diana mini bag with bamboo handles, pink fluo belt (Image: Gucci/Neil Mockford)

Jodie Turner-Smith carries a white leather Gucci Diana medium bag with bamboo handles, orange fluo belt and Double G (Image: Gucci/Getty)

Sienna Miller carries a black leather Gucci Diana small bag with bamboo handles, yellow fluo belt (Image: BFA/Gucci)

Make it pop

The Gucci Diana is not a demure bag. It carries a vibrant colour palette with unusual hues in seven different leathers across three sizes (medium, small and mini). In fact, there seems to be a colour for every mood and everyone, whether that’s the timeless black, white and cuir or bright emerald, red, poudre light blue and sweet light rose.

The bags are paired with three matching colour belts – fluorescent yellow, pink and orange – which come with a functional buckle with a Gucci logo in metallic gold film on the outer side. You can also alternate looks by purchasing additional leather belts to go with the bag. Those who want to personalise their Gucci Diana subtly may also emboss the insides of the belts with letters and star symbols — in various metallic film colours — at a Gucci store.

Make it fancy

For a more luxurious edge, the Gucci Diana collection also features a multicoloured python patchwork design, along with more classic colours such as black and rock (ecru). Other Gucci Diana in precious leather include models in crocodile and ostrich, with colours ranging from classic black and cuir to yellow, red, white and bright emerald green.

There’s certainly a lot of punch and attitude in this new, sharp iteration that reflects a sense of reinvention, timelessness and sophistication that captures the House’s emphasis on freedom, evolution and self-expression.

For more information, visit Gucci.

(All images: Gucci, hero and featured images: Neil Mockford, courtesy of Gucci)

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.