Runway Report: 6 menswear trends to note this Autumn/Winter 2022

Menswear trends autumn/winter 2022 see bold reinventions of epochal 20th-century styles, a parade of retina- busting reds and tops gradually losing their length.

Keep reading to discover the loudest menswear trends autumn/winter 2022:

Right to Bear Abs



Fashion East

Diesel

A-Cold-Wall*

Dion Lee

Miu Miu

VTMNTS

Unbutton those shirts, crop those turtlenecks or, for once, put on a bolero, because exposing those midriffs is this season’s most definite, delicious and daring trend. Go all out with VTMNTS’s tan leather ensemble or embrace a direction more subtle with Miu Miu and its most-recent interpretation of menswear.

Vest Investment

Nanushka

Trussardi

Rick Owens

Wooyoungmi

Neil Barrett

Kenzo

JW Anderson

Whimsical sweater vests have been holding the seat of power in the kingdom of Gen-Z boys for seasons now, and cracks are yet to show in their authority. The garment creates countless opportunities for dressing up or down; naturally, you can use one as a centrepiece of the outfit, much like Kenzo does, or introduce it into a sleek monochromatic ensemble, à la Trussardi.

Big Boots?

Rick Owens

Louis Vuitton

GMBH

Gucci

Ralph Lauren

Bottega Veneta

Roberto Cavalli

Leave the derbies in the cloakroom and busry those flip flops in your backyard, because this season, big boys wear big boots: thigh- or knee-high or cavalier – a dealer’s choice, really. Style a pair with baggy pants in the spirit of Ralph Lauren to accentuate your legs and regal stature, or pull on a pair of those reptilian intrecciato leather Bottega Venetas under a wool coat.

Check Mate

Ralph Lauren

Burberry

Off-White

Dolce & Gabbana

Kenzo

Roberto Cavalli

Egonlab

Amiri

Plaid, windowpane, tartan, houndstooth, Prince of Wales: you name it, this season has it. You might want to set your check-meter up to the max with Roberto Cavalli’s Glen-meets-Shepherd suit or rock the streets in a timeless plaid Burberry.

Crimson Count

Etro

GMBH

Rhude

Raf Simons

Gucci

Casablanca

Louis Vuitton

Alexander McQueen

If Taylor Swift is the new Joni Mitchell then Red is the new Blue. Not just any shade of red but rich crimson and scarlet are dominating the streets high and low. Great romancers can try on the trend with suave Alexander McQueen suits, while those who find themselves on a more athleisure-leaning end of the spectrum will find solace in Etro’s sweater-and-vinyl-sweatpants combo.

Luxe Grunge

Etro

Antonio Marras

Acne Studios

Dsquared2

Versace

Marine Serre

Children of the Discordance

From the depths of the swinging sixties, fresh-faced and blooming with an aura of novice, in struts the beloved luxe bohemian style. The season’s hippiefied players are, interestingly enough, Acne Studios with its harem-inspired jeans adorned with knotted tassels and, of course, Dsquared2 – its layering of a camo parka under fringed throw is nothing short of ingenious.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Hong Kong