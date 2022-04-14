Balenciaga, Gucci and more luxury brands release Ramadan collections

For Muslims, the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan includes a month-long fast as well as frequenting mosques nightly to perform prayers as a collective.

While you humbly observe the act of fasting as long as the sun is up, opulence takes centre stage in the evenings. Come sunset, people everywhere flock to their favourite Ramadan buffets at hotels and restaurants across town. Families and friends come together to break their fasts in a spectacular display of kinship.

For these occasions, dazzle your loved ones with these festive accessories from your favourite fashion labels. It’s also never too late to start shopping for your Raya outfits, so check out these luxury designer Ramadan capsule collections if you’re looking to bask in the spotlight this year.

We’ll keep updating this list when new collections are released, so do bookmark this page and check back for updates!

Here is our guide for all the best Ramadan capsule collections for 2022 so far:

Balenciaga







Images credit: Balenciaga

For your casual evening wear, turn to Balenciaga’s range of Ramadan 22 Series. Shine your way to the dinner table with these reimagined cult favourite pieces from the label. The capsule collection hosts items for women, men and children which are all available in stunning colourways like emeralds, metallic golds and pink strass. From Cagole sandals to the iconic Hourglass, you’ll be wearing these pieces well after Ramadan is over.

Jimmy Choo







Images credit: Jimmy Choo

You can always count on Jimmy Choo to have a pair for any occasion. This time, the eponymous shoe brand has created a capsule collection comprising five designs to celebrate the month of Ramadan. Perfect for effortless glamour on the daily, these shoes and bag are made to go seamlessly from day to night. Whether you’re a sandals girl or a heels lady, there will be a pair of Choos to carry you throughout the day.

Gucci







Images credit: Gucci

Last month, Gucci revealed its capsule collection for this time of the year dubbed the Gucci Nojum collection. The word has Arabic roots, and means ‘stars’. Inspired by the light coming from the night sky during this special time of the year, the wide range features items dipped in metallic and sparkling details in a delicate colour palette. From ready-to-wear pieces to handbags, add a sartorial edge to your festive get-up.

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter has released a Ramadan edit of modest wear clothing. Think silk maxi skirts to pair with loose tunics for an Eid-ready look, and floor-sweeping kaftans in jewel tones for hosting festive meals at home. Also in the mix are billowing, long-sleeved dresses and modern, pleated numbers with no ironing required (minimal fuss!).

Featured and hero images credit: Gucci

