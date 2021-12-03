20 Christmas gift ideas from ION Orchard that will impress him this holiday

There is no code to crack when choosing the right Christmas gift for the man in your life.

After all, nobody will turn down a present that makes them look good or feel good. You’ll find plenty of gifts that do both at ION Orchard, which conveniently offers men’s fashion, watches, jewellery and tech items all in one place.

It really makes Christmas shopping that much simpler. You can head to one of the many luxury watch boutiques to find him the perfect timepiece (for most men, you can’t go wrong with James Bond‘s Omega Seamaster). If you’re going on an adventurous holiday with him, prep him with a practical jacket from stores like Moncler or The North Face. If he’s big on music, why not add long-lasting wireless earphones or a unique speaker to his audio arsenal? And if you already know his shoe size, the only choice left to make is between classic Nike trainers and a Marvel-inspired pair of Adidas sneakers.

To help you out, we’ve compiled all of those ideas and more in our Christmas gift guide below. (Bonus tip: If you’re an ION⁺ Rewards Member and spend at least S$80, you can head to any Concierge Counter in ION Orchard to redeem festive wrapping papers. They’ll make your gifts that much more special! Find out more here.)

While you’re at it, you can also check out our many ways to delight the women in your life with fashion and beauty offerings. And if you’re making dinner plans together for the occasion, make sure it’s at one of ION Orchard’s celebrated dining destinations.

Header photo credit: neirfy / iStock / Getty Images