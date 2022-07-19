The 70’s called: Stylish clogs from Bottega Veneta, Prada, and more

Time for your footwear rotation to go backless and way above ground level.

For the longest time, clogs seemed to be our keepsake from the 70’s — their sturdy, clumsy form protrudes from underneath the shade of bell bottoms, making for an iconic silhouette that’s in an entirely different orbit than the slick utility style favoured by trendsetters when the 2010s drew to a close.

Then Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers happened. Three layers of soles stacked together; how innovative, how intriguingly ugly! Though it took a while (and a lot of convincing) for chunky soles to stay and slay another day, the pay-off was tremendous: joining Triple S’s league was the adidas YEEZY SLIDE, whose minimalistic aesthetic and treaded platform sole earned it the title of “Fashion’s Hottest Product” by Lyst last year.

The Triple S sneaker by Balenciaga debuted in late 2017

Championed by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela and more, the elevated sole hits a new high from its streetwear beginning to stealing the luxury fashion spotlight. It’s only a matter of time that we bring back the clogs, and guess what? That time is now. Your 2022 summer look book is not complete without a pair of these chunky bad boys.

Elliot Page for Balenciaga Summer 2022

Balenciaga Summer 2022

Balenciaga Summer 2022

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2022 Salon 03 Collection

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2022 Salon 03 Collection

Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed Collection

Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed Collection

Clogs to cop:

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia