The 70’s called: Stylish clogs from Bottega Veneta, Prada, and more

Time for your footwear rotation to go backless and way above ground level.
For the longest time, clogs seemed to be our keepsake from the 70’s — their sturdy, clumsy form protrudes from underneath the shade of bell bottoms, making for an iconic silhouette that’s in an entirely different orbit than the slick utility style favoured by trendsetters when the 2010s drew to a close.
Then Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers happened. Three layers of soles stacked together; how innovative, how intriguingly ugly! Though it took a while (and a lot of convincing) for chunky soles to stay and slay another day, the pay-off was tremendous: joining Triple S’s league was the adidas YEEZY SLIDE, whose minimalistic aesthetic and treaded platform sole earned it the title of “Fashion’s Hottest Product” by Lyst last year.
Championed by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela and more, the elevated sole hits a new high from its streetwear beginning to stealing the luxury fashion spotlight. It’s only a matter of time that we bring back the clogs, and guess what? That time is now. Your 2022 summer look book is not complete without a pair of these chunky bad boys.
Clogs to cop:
Interested in the concept but not ready to commit to the full laid-back look? Or does your work insist on a very strict dress code? Try Eckhaus Latta’s Zoe clogs, faced with luxurious suede and set upon a sturdy sole to lend your everyday looks an effortless finish.
A true typhoon season staple, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle clogs sport an anti-slip treaded outsole and a slingback design to really hold you in place. Run around, jump in a puddle, or dance in the rain — this pair will keep you standing.
All suited up with no stand-out shoes to complete the ensemble? Be daring and slip into these Prada mules. Boasting an almost surrealistic shape and a sleek tonal design, this pair ensures you exude 10/10 class and 11/10 personality.
It’s summer, give your combat boots a rest and opt for these GANNI platform mules. You still get the quintessential utilitarian edge from the round toe and treaded sole, but the extra pros? More breathability and the comfort of being home.
