Check out the best dressed on the 2023 Grammys red carpet

Music’s biggest and brightest stars on Sunday brought their fashion A-game to the Grammys red carpet, strutting their stuff in bold colours, slinky styles, major bling and barely-there gowns. And the best dressed at the Grammys 2023 were truly there to impress.

While the Oscars are known for embracing a certain brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are in your face: some of the best dressed and most iconic fashion looks have emerged on music’s biggest night, like Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here are our picks of the best dressed on the 2023 Grammys red carpet:

Rainbow effect

If you want to get noticed on the red carpet, a pop of colour does the trick.

Lizzo — who won Record of the Year honours for “About Damn Time” — served up major fashion drama in a voluminous orange Dolce and Gabbana cape with huge floral blooms, over a sleek corseted gown in the same vibrant hue with peach eye shadow, fingerless mesh gloves and nail art to match.

Taylor Swift, who won the Grammy for best music video for “All Too Well,” stunned in a two-piece bejewelled bluish-purple Roberto Cavalli number — a long-sleeved crop top and long skirt — in keeping with her album title “Midnights.”

Adele, who won for Best Pop Solo Performance, wowed in a full-length Louis Vuitton burgundy gown with sculptural shoulder ruffles and a plunging neckline, her hair cascading in soft waves.

At the gala, she was seated with Lizzo — a major power duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)



Super-producer Pharrell Williams rocked up in a quilted red leather ensemble — with a (faux?) fur coat over the top and uber-cool blinged out sunglasses.

And pop dreamboat Harry Styles — who won Album of the Year honours and the award for Best Pop Vocal Album — obviously couldn’t choose which colour to go with, so he wore them all.

The British singer donned a glittering Harlequin-patterned sleeveless jumpsuit in every hue of the rainbow encrusted with Swarovski crystals, leaving his chest bare to show off his body ink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)



Country folk rocker Brandi Carlile donned a sparkly black Versace suit with a long coat and a pop of colour — a fuchsia blouse that was more readily visible during her performance of her Grammy-winning song “Broken Horses.”

Bold in black

Of course, some stars went for basic, but sexy, black.

Olivia Rodrigo, last year’s Grammy winner for Best New Artist, adopted the naked dress trend seen on several recent showbiz red carpets in a sheer floor-length black gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)



Brazilian superstar Anitta, up for Best New Artist honours this year, also understood the assignment — she slayed in a strapless Versace gown with see-through detailing and a long train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitta 🎤 (@anitta)



And Doja Cat, who wowed fashionistas at Paris fashion week with her exuberant looks and wild makeup, showed up in another Versace dress — hers was a one-shoulder latex frock that hugged her curves, finished with long gloves.

Simply flawless

As the new all-time Grammy winners with 32 statuettes, Beyonce is in a class by herself, and that applies to her fashion as well.

The 41-year-old superstar arrived at the gala more than an hour late — due to traffic, host Trevor Noah said — in a strapless Gucci corset gown with a silver skirt cut up to her hip and rippling out in shimmering ruffles to finish in a train.

Elbow-length gloves finished off the look for the new reigning queen — and one of the best dressed on the red carpet — of the Grammys 2023.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main image: Robyn Beck/ AFP; Featured image: Recording Academy/ @recordingacademy/ Instagram)