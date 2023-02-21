See the best dressed stars on the BAFTA 2023 red carpet

London was shining bright as BAFTA 2023 took their turn on the awards season, which kicked off with the best dressed celebrities – and royals, too – gracing the red carpet in unabashedly glamorous ensembles.

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards or BAFTA 2023 honoured this year’s best film performances just last night London time. Hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, the awards took place in Royal Festival Hall at London Southbank Center. Stars like Cate Blanchett shone on the red carpet and stage as she took home the Best Actress awards; Julianne Moore, Cynthia Erivo and Florence Pugh looked elegant in their gowns. Some VIPs sweetened their looks with the tiny blue ribbon to show solidarity with refugees and displaced people worldwide. Surprisingly, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales were also seen together to support the event. Without further ado, let’s see all the best dressed stars from the BAFTA 2023 red carpet here.

And in case you missed it, find out all about the biggest winners of the night at the BAFTA 2023 ceremony here — which saw hit movie All Quiet On The Western Front coming out tops with a staggering seven awards.

Best dressed celebrities at the BAFTA 2023

Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent and Bulgari jewellery

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon

Florence Pugh in Nina Ricci and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Lily James in Tamara Ralph and Bulgari jewellery

Jung Ho-yeon In Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela

Carey Mulligan in Christian Dior

Sara Sampaio in Zuhair Murad

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland

Michelle Yeoh in Christian Dior

Naomi Ackie in Loewe

Princess Catherine of Wales in Alexander McQueen