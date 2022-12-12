9 best looks at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show held in Egypt

Dior presents its latest men’s collection for Fall 2023 — set against the pyramids in Cairo, Egypt for the first time in the Maison’s history.

Following Dior’s previous runway presentations outside of France, including the likes of Greece, Spain, South Korea, and United the Kingdom, the French fashion house now has another milestone to add to its illustrious history. Designed and conceived by Kim Jones, the Dior Men Fall 2023 collection was presented in Cairo, Egypt. A first for Dior, the fascinating show saw ethereal models strut down a runway exquisitely located with the Great Pyramids of Giza as its backdrop.

Attended by a star-studded guest list — think Naomi Campbell, Suki Waterhouse, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Pattinson, Mena Massoud, Lewis Hamilton, Oh Sehun, and Cha Eunwoo, the Dior Men Fall 2023 showcase was nothing short of spectacular. Taking the stars in the night sky as inspiration for the collection, the revolutionary ensemble celebrates the 75th anniversary of founder Christian Dior’s iconic New Look debut.

With the Dior Men Fall 2023 collection, Kim Jones has Dior’s past, present, and future in mind. The Artistic Director of Dior Men intricately crafted a presentation that included a gradation of greys that morphs slowly and gradually to the desert’s palette. Engineered prints, specifically pattern cutting, are at the very core of this collection’s looks — diving into the Dior archive as well as the present Men’s atelier.

On the runway, silhouettes portray a pragmatism-meets-elegance philosophy. Leather goods are turned into organic utility and outerwear pieces are given a couture finishing treatment. Elsewhere, tailoring blurs the line between masculine and feminine while the idea of armoury is imbued via archival embroideries. It’s not difficult to notice and identify the magnificent coming together of traditional savoir-faire with modern excellence.

(Photos by Alessandro Garofalo for Dior including Header & Featured Images)