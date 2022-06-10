Call us old-school: These refreshed bag icons are getting our stamp of approval this season

New dedicated collections are keeping star bags cool and coveted.

Gucci

Part of the Gucci Beloved cast, the Jackie 1961 channels an intriguing neo-nostalgia in GG canvas decked in a newly revived colourway. Mined from the archives, the blue-and-beige incarnation dates back to the early 1970s. Matching the colour combo are silver-toned hardware and a blue-red-blue web on the detachable shoulder strap.

Celine

Hedi Slimane’s first creation for Celine, the 16, is one of two models chosen to spearhead the exclusive Haute Maroquinerie collection that celebrates the maison’s master craftsmanship in crocodile leather – namely the rare Crocodylus Niloticus or Nile Crocodile. Celine works with a supplier and a tannery that are ethical and certified. It has also adopted centuries-old practices to preserve the shine and depth of colour of the skins, as well as the natural relief of the scales. Upon order, an artisan assembles the bag entirely with a single piece of leather, which calls for 17 hours of work. The jewellery-like hardware in white or yellow gold can be elevated with diamonds, either in pavé or solitaire settings.

Givenchy

Throughout its 12 years as a Givenchy hallmark, the Antigona has spawned various styles. Now, it fronts the range of bags reintroducing creative director Matthew M. Williams’ 4G monogram, cast in embroidered raffia. The summery update raises the luxe quotient of the raw texture of natural fibre and earthy beiges with leather details and gold-finish hardware.

Hermès

One of the oldest designs in Hermès’ stable of bags, the Bolide gets a surprise twist. Look beneath the carryall and discover a base crafted from layers of leather and an aluminium plate to resemble a skateboard, complete with a street art-inspired print from the silk scarf collection. The Bolide’s four base studs are also redesigned to look like skateboard wheels. This playful reinterpretation comes in two variants: a messenger bag with an adjustable and removable strap, or a travel-ready duffel with a fun “Fingerskate” charm.

This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.