Coach names its key bag for Fall 2022 the Bandit – and it’s on point

Coach’s enviable knack of reimagining leather classics builds upon its 81-year-old legacy of artisanal craftsmanship and commitment to quality. When it comes to dreaming up the next hero piece for modern wardrobes, the iconic brand turns to timeless styles, such as the flap bag.

This season, the preppy-chic style underpins Coach’s latest launch, the Bandit shoulder bag. Drawing inspiration from first head designer Bonnie Cashin’s Sling Bag from 1964, the familiar design looks fresh again with a minimalist approach that whispers understated luxe. Its streamlined silhouette is accentuated in refined calf leather with a lustrous sheen, paired with a subtle yet sculptural Signature C brass pushpin closure.

Within its sumptuous leather-lined interiors are dual compartments and a snap pocket. While these thoughtful organisation details offer easy access to essentials, the infused hardware does the trick to ensure the bag stays in shape.

Coupled with an adjustable shoulder strap, the compact 24-hour Bandit bag is just the effortless accessory you can throw on that still gives you pulled-together polish. It comes in go-everywhere neutrals or saturated with mood-lifting shades, but its debut calls for a special addition.

A collaboration with celebrated graffiti artists Mikhail Sokovikov and Jason Aaron Wall of Mint & Serf fame spawns two printed editions featuring paintings from the duo’s ground-breaking series, Support, Therapy and Instability (2012-2016). Encapsulating the raw, dynamic energy of New York City in a splash of bold strokes, the artwork adorns Coach’s renowned soft glove-tanned leather in black or white colourway.

This story first appeared in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.