Coach to debut its winter collection in China with Coach TV: Live From Shanghai — watch it here

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
03 Jun 2021
Coach to debut its winter collection in China with Coach TV: Live From Shanghai — watch it here

For Fall/Winter 2021, Coach launched its first Coach TV, a series of short films written and directed by Frances Frances (with additional footage by Dani Aphrodite, Alessandro Simonetti, and Cake Films).

These segments, which were kitschy, surreal, comedic and even sensual, starred celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, amongst others, with Coach’s latest collection as supporting cast.

Building on the house’s story for Fall, the Winter collection will showcase new pieces and narratives through the second instalment of Coach TV — this time, live from Shanghai. According to the brand’s press announcement, the virtual presentation will take place at Shanghai Exhibition Center, and the format, “inspired by entertainment and American pop culture”, is an experiential runway show with tongue-in-cheek vignettes starring the Coach Family.

Catch the show below on June 3, 7:30pm SG time.

 

Livestream coach Fall/Winter 2021
Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
