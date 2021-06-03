For Fall/Winter 2021, Coach launched its first Coach TV, a series of short films written and directed by Frances Frances (with additional footage by Dani Aphrodite, Alessandro Simonetti, and Cake Films).

These segments, which were kitschy, surreal, comedic and even sensual, starred celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, amongst others, with Coach’s latest collection as supporting cast.

Building on the house’s story for Fall, the Winter collection will showcase new pieces and narratives through the second instalment of Coach TV — this time, live from Shanghai. According to the brand’s press announcement, the virtual presentation will take place at Shanghai Exhibition Center, and the format, “inspired by entertainment and American pop culture”, is an experiential runway show with tongue-in-cheek vignettes starring the Coach Family.

Catch the show below on June 3, 7:30pm SG time.