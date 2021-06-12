Our brands
Coach x Def Jam SEA Virtual Concert: Headliners and how to get access

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
12 Jun 2021
Coach is a gift that keeps on giving.

Earlier this year, the American heritage brand released Coach TV, a much-applauded fashion film with an all-star cast to showcase its Fall 2021 collection. Then, on June 3, it dropped a second season for its Winter collection, streamed live from Shanghai.

Turns out that the New York label is far from done. Coach is partnering with Def Jam SEA for its first-ever Virtual Concert Experience on June 24, featuring 13 artists across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Yung Raja, Joe Flizzow, DABOYWAY and Rayi Putra are headlining the concert, and homegrown artists Fariz Jabba and ALYPH will also be performing as part of the line-up.

Echoing creative director Stuart Vevers’ mission in merging future, past, and present, the Def Jam SEA artists will be dressed in Coach’s Pre Fall 2021 collection with a spotlight on the Athleisure Capsule, which features the brand’s house codes with sportswear.

The virtual concert is accessible via a link and password, given with any purchase from Coach from now ‘til June 17. Shop from anywhere with the “Coach on Delivery” service, where store associates will assist with purchases via the stores’ respective WhatsApp numbers found here.

For more information, visit Coach x Def Jam SEA’s website.

 

 

Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
