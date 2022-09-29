Daniel Lee joins Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

Almost a year ago, the fashion world was stunned at the sudden departure of Daniel Lee from Bottega Veneta. The English designer had stepped down from his role as the Creative Director for the Italian maison, which left many fashion enthusiasts shocked — yet at the same time expectant for what is to come for the young designer. The wait is now finally over as Burberry opens its door for Lee.

Soon to join the British luxury brand, Lee has been appointed as Chief Creative Officer and will officially join the brand on 3rd October 2022. Lee is an award-winning designer and one of the most sensational fashion creatives for the current generation, having revamped the famed Bottega Veneta during his time with the brand previously. He has also previously directed at Celine’s ready-to-wear design, and also worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and Donna Karan.

CEO of Burberry, Jonathan Akeroyd, chimed in his enthusiasm to have Lee on board. Akeroyd praised him as “an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury customer and a strong record of commercial success”. Lee too commented on his enthusiasm to “continue (Burberry’s) historic heritage and build on Riccardo’s legacy”.

We certainly are looking forward to Lee’s creative visions in his collections to come. Fashion aficionados can look forward to his debut runway collection with Burberry at London Fashion Week in February 2023.