Dior teams up with Travis Scott for Spring/Summer 2022 — see the collection here

Travis Scott has teamed up with Dior for its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection.

The French luxury fashion brand has tapped the Astroworld rapper as its latest creative collaborator, following hyped partnerships with artists like KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Hajime Sorayama and most recently, Kenny Scharf.

Scott will be the first rapper to inspire and influence Dior’s menswear collection, designed by creative director Kim Jones. Aside from his chart-topping hits, the American musician is known for his powerful influence on men’s fashion, his love of (wearing and designing) sneakers, as well as for being married to Kylie Jenner. But he’s also no stranger to Dior, having previously been spotted on the front row of the Maison’s runway shows.

The new Dior Men collection features an array of limited-edition sneakers. In fact, Scott was one of the first to sport the limited-edition Dior x Air Jordan 1 sneakers released last year, having served as the muse to the much-hyped collaboration. Expect fresh takes on the best-selling Saddle bag, as has been the case for Dior Men’s past collaborations under the helm of Kim Jones.

Dior has also dubbed the menswear collection as #CactusJackDior — a nod to Scott’s creative collective “Cactus Jack”. In 2020, the rapper also founded the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to empower youths by providing access to education and creative resources. Most recently, the organisation worked with Parsons School of Design to launch a fashion programme and a scholarship. Of course, the cactus motif is featured prominently in the collaboration.

It’s been a big month for Dior, who has just launched its Micro Bag collection, on top of announcing its surprise menswear capsule collection with Sacai. In the larger, luxury fashion landscape, brands have also been battling out to see who can create the most hyped-about collaboration. Aside from Balenciaga and Gucci’s mutual and unprecedented “hacking” of each other’s house codes, Dior will likely find its match in Louis Vuitton, whose latest menswear offerings included limited-edition takes on the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, designed by Virgil Abloh.

(Main and featured image: Sharif Hamza, courtesy of Dior)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.