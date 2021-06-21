Dior x Sacai is happening — here’s your first look at the surprise collaboration

A collaboration on the level of Louis Vuitton x Supreme is on its way: Dior Men and Sacai are teaming up.

The two fashion brands have announced their first menswear capsule collection together, designed by Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones and Sacai’s Chitose Abe. There are some 57 items in all, spanning luxury ready-to-wear pieces, as well as accessories like branded sneakers and bags.

Everything to know about the Dior X Sacai collab –

The hallmark of the Dior and Sacai collaboration is a new logo: the “i” in “Dior” has been stitched over with the Sacai name in black. This is the first time the French luxury fashion brand has altered its brand logo, and it’s a move that comes mere months after Gucci unveiled its co-branded collection with fellow Kering label, Balenciaga.

The new logo also sums up just how much the collection itself is a marriage of two creative minds. Jones’ love of tailoring, impeccable craftsmanship and Dior’s archival silhouettes, which we have seen interpreted since his debut Spring/Summer 2019 collection for the Maison, is now injected with a dose of sportiness that is signature to Sacai.

The cult-favourite Japanese fashion brand, which most will know for its sold-out sneaker collaborations with Nike, had a hand in the use of technical fabrics seen in Dior’s bestselling Saddle bag, as well as the bomber silhouettes seen throughout the outerwear pieces.

Other key accessories include a military-inspired beret hat — which Dior Men also featured prominently in its Fall/Winter 2021 collection — and the Dior Snow and Dior Explorer boots, which now boast extra soles. There’s also a line of jewellery pieces that combine the Maison’s CD logo with Sacai’s trademark pearls.

According to a statement from Dior, the upcoming capsule collection “illustrates a vision in motion.” For now, the fashion brand has unveiled a few images of the collaboration, which mostly comprises minimal, monochromatic looks in black or white. We’ll get more teasers in the months to come, before the collection officially drops in November 2021.

(All images: Dior)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.