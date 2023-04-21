Blackpink’s recent Coachella performance at Indio, California last weekend was one of the most shared shows of the festival. Not only were they the first girl group to headline Coachella, but the fashion world also tuned in to witness the custom Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) outfits worn by Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

Created in collaboration with the trio, Dolce & Gabbana has released the artistic sketches of the three outfits that were designed for stage use.

A closer look at the Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) outfits Blackpink wore at Coachella 2023

Jennie’s outfit featured a DG crystal embroidered black leather cropped biker jacket paired with a pink see-through bustier that was also rose embroidered with black crystals on the décolleté. The top was matched with a high-waisted pink satin pair of shorts with crystal mesh popping and an asymmetrical pink lace sash. Rounding off the look was her black leather DG logo fabric army boots with platform heels.

Jisoo’s custom outfit saw a DG black satin bustier with a pleated pink silk chiffon décolleté that was embroidered with ton sur ton pink crystals and a pink chiffon embroidered rose matched with a pair of black satin shorts. The shorts also saw the embroidery of asymmetrical pink chiffon ruffles.

This look was finished with similar black leather DG logo fabric army boots with platform heels. She also wore pink crystal embroidered arm bracelets and rings in pink organza.

Rosé’s look surprisingly saw less pink where a black lace slip dress with a black chiffon embroidered rose was joined with a DG black cropped fringed gilet. The dress was encrusted with asymmetrical pink chiffon ruffles and accessorised with a Western-inspired belt in black leather from the re-edition D&G Spring/Summer 2010 collection.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

(Images: D&G)