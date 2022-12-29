‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Lily Collins’ most stylish outfits

Lily Collins is back as Emily Cooper and is serving some freshly baked fashion goals. The trailer of Netflix’s Emily in Paris season 3 gives a sneak peek into the splash of eye-popping outfits, new love triangles and corporate rivalries that lie ahead of Emily in the French capital.

Emily in Paris season 3 costume designer Marylin Fitoussi has some fun and quirky outfit choices for the characters that have grabbed attention just like the beautiful locales of Paris. Call them over-the-top, chic or avante-garde, the head-turning, sartorial ensembles will surely make Emily, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat) dazzle in this instalment of the Netflix show.

What to expect in Emily in Paris season 3?

After ending season 2 on a cliffhanger, Emily in Paris season 3 shows the titular character stay back in Paris with her former Savoir boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and not follow Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh), her senior from Chicago. Emily, therefore, joins her colleagues Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) for yet another season of French aesthetics, (mis)adventures and complicated relationships.

Hence, viewers are up for some more crazy rides as Emily will now have to deal with the fact that Camille and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) have not only mended their differences but have also moved in together in his apartment right below Emily’s. Her life gets more dramatic since Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) reveals at the end of the trailer that although the project that had sent him to Paris has ended, he had stalled his return to London just for Emily.

The Netflix trailer, which was released on 30 November, is packed with drama, both at the office and in her romantic life, interspersed with colourful prints and Sex and the City-like clothes, which promise to make the third season yet another fashion catalogue.

Emily in Paris season 3 fashion statements created by Emily Cooper

Chic in Zebra-printed blouson

Bouncy voluminous sleeves, check; minimal jewellery, check; red lipstick, check; retro hairdo, check. Take cues from Lily Collins to wear a graphic zebra-print blouson over black bottoms as she attends a Pierre Cadault event.



Buy Dolce & Gabbana Zebra Jacquard Collarless Jacket

Knee-high floral socks

Speak of a bright sunny day, and Emily serves the right dose of sunshine when she pairs long, yellow, floral socks with golden pumps in episode 9. A yellow blazer with a white-laced number rightly compliments the yellow printed bandana that shows off her self-cut bangs — is all that makes this chic ensemble a photo to remember.



Buy LAFAYETTE 148 NEW YORK Fitted Double Breasted Wool & Silk Blazer

Knitted love

When the girl trio is on screen, be sure of a style extravaganza. The pilot episode of Emily in Paris season 3 shows one of the most cute-meets-whimsical outfits worn by Emily. A multi-coloured geometric knitted sweater paired with a green metallic skirt and green boots, and accessorised by a pink Louis Vuitton bag completes the look.

Shop Essential Antwerp Cassidi Multi-Pattern Jumper Here

Be it PDA, office work or catching up with friends, Emily knows how to stand out with this outfit.



Buy Nina Ricci argyle check crew neck jumper

Buy Dundas metalic Tanner skirt

Shimmering on a starry night

A special moment with someone dear requires the perfect mood and the right amount of shine. And, Emily dazzles in this high-necked Paco Rabanne number. An ombre effect of silver and red creates maximum effect with little effort, as Emily spends an intimate moment with Alfie in episode 3.

Buy Paco Rabanne sequined ruffled minidress

Green is the new black

Going the green way, Emily is seen in a green and black printed dress in episode 4. Silver hoops and red lips make room for fun experimentation. Other cast members are also seen sporting green such as Camille and Mindy on other occasions.

Buy Comme Des Garçons leaf-print oversized blazer

Dotted deets

The third episode sees Emily in a practical work outfit but with ample fun going on. A pair of black wide-legged trousers, clenched at the waist with a bowed belt, is paired with a polka-dotted bright crop sweater. For a hint of glam and sophistication, red platform heels serve as a perfect choice.

Buy Zimmerman Polka Dot Crop Top

Buy Polo Ralph Lauren Pleated Tuxedo Trousers

Monochrome magic

One of the burning questions that will streamline audiences to Netflix is who Emily chooses — Gabriel or Alfie — and none of them is going to be an easy option. In episode 5, Emily speaks to an all-black-clad Gabriel, while she wears a black and white noodle-strap outfit with a boho hair updo.

Buy Reformation Chrissy denim skirt set

The feathered coat

Emily appears like a pink vision in Paris when she hurries off to meet Alfie. Her pink feathered coat with turquoise platform heels and a sleek ponytail makes the look stand out against the Parisian backdrop.

Buy HOUSE OF CB Oversize Long Sleeve Blazer Dress

Buy P.A.R.O.S.H. feather-trim wool coat

Gingham checked-in

In the fifth episode, Emily turns heads on the streets of Paris in a Gingham-printed monochrome bralette paired with a sheer blazer shrug and red bottoms.

Buy Balmain gingham cropped buster top

Gingham swimwear

Looks like Emily in Paris is going to be all about iconic prints this season. This blue gingham swimsuit paired with cat-eye white framed sunglasses makes a jaw-dropping statement for a day-by-the-pool party. And this scene exudes the vibe of the moment as Emily says, “We always talk about work-life balance, right now I’m all about life.”

Buy STEFANIA VAIDANI Vichy gingham-print cropped top

Buy STEFANIA VAIDANI gingham-check print skirt

Coats in vogue at work

No matter what the assignment of the day is, serving a fashion look seems like a cakewalk for this marketing expert. From a metallic gold jacket over a black and orange polka-dotted turtleneck and printed shorts to a yellow tweed affair, these photos show that Emily knows how to jazz up a day at work.

Buy DONNA KARAN NEW YORK Belted Trench Coat

Buy ENGLISH FACTORY Premium Tweed Crop Jacket

‘Jacket up’

Why should a stressful day at work mean wearing toned-down clothes? Whether a rainbow-coloured plaid blazer or a whimsical purple and gold jacket over an all-black ensemble, Emily’s style quotient is a vibrant splash of colours.

Buy RIVER ISLAND Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer

Pierre-Louis Mascia floral-print quilted bomber jacket

(Main and feature image: Courtesy Emily in Paris/ Instagram)

