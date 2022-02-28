Fendi unveils its new ‘It bags’ for F/W 2022

What will the Fendi woman be flaunting this year?

Designer Kim Jones gave us the answer with his Fall/Winter 2022 women’s collection for the Italian luxury brand. Jones looked to the archives, drawing inspiration from two Fendi collections by the late Karl Lagerfeld: Spring/Summer 1986, which was a celebration of the Memphis art movement, as well Fall/Winter 2000, which offered chiffon, tweed and patent leather pieces to satisfy Y2K sensibilities both then and now.

The resulting collection was fun and flirty. A sense of lightness was exemplified by the sheer chiffon dresses, blouses and skirts, and a pastel colour palette of mint green and blush pink. That mood translated beautifully into the bags, as well. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the new Fendi accessories came in plush materials like cashmere and intarsia mink to match the softness of their colours.

Below, we take a closer look at the standout styles that will dominate the coming season.

Fendi First

Distinguished by its F-shaped clasp, the Fendi First was introduced a year ago as part of Kim Jones’ debut Fendi collection. Since then, the bag has been offered in neutral hues and exotic skins. The new designs, however, are the most exciting ones yet. One Fendi First bag came in mint green, a key colour of the collection; another showcased a bold striped graphic with colourful patches, likely as a nod the collection’s Memphis inspirations. Fendi has also unveiled a style in shock of intarsia fur, tying the new silhouette back to the brand’s heritage.

Baguette

This year marks the 25th birthday of the iconic Baguette bag, which was popularised by Sex and the City. To celebrate, Fendi is reissuing three archival editions: one in cashmere, one in intarsia mink and another in metallic leather lined with shearling. Given that we are now in a Sex and the City mood thanks to fashion’s nostalgia for the 2000s, these throwback Baguettes couldn’t have come at a better time.

Fendigraphy

Even newer than the Fendi First, the Fendigraphy is another silhouette that has emerged from Kim Jones’ helm at the luxury brand. The hobo bag is characterised by its smooth, crescent shape, and when worn, its base shows off a metallic Fendi logo. While showcased in neutrals and metallic leathers for Spring/Summer 2022, Fendi has followed up with iterations covered in check and Fendi’s monogram.

Mini bag

This unnamed style caught our attention on the runway — not least because Bella Hadid opened the show with it. While it shares the length of the Fendi Baguette, the bag is notably more structured and curved. It also comes with a clunky chain handle that features the Fendi logo. With a look that screams “Y2K chic”, we don’t think we’re getting ahead of ourselves by calling this bag an instant classic — that is, until Fendi actually reveals the name of this sleek silhouette.

All photos courtesy of Fendi.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore