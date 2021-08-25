Fendi returns with another chic collaboration with Rimowa, revealing with an iconic luggage design that combines the best of fashion and travel.





Joining forces with the world-class luggage manufacturer, this Fendi x Rimowa suitcase will complete your travel with its perfect combination of fashion and function. The Rimowa Classic Cabin, with its signature aluminium and innovative multi-wheel, is made more stylish with luxurious details from Fendi.









Fans of Fendi will get the full Italian fashion house treatment without missing out on Rimowa’s well-designed practicality. The case is fitted with black Cuoio Romano leather handles that match the black neoprene lining embossed with a black-on-black FF logo on the inside and the top handle. Not just beautiful, but the luggage stays true to its purpose with a clever Flex-Divider system that can be individually adjusted for optimum functionality.

Available between a choice of total black and natural aluminium with black handles, each luggage comes with a modern yet elegant brushed ‘FF’ logo on the aluminium case. And just like any other Fendi bag, the suitcase can be personalised by hot stamping your initials on a Cuoi Romano leather name tag.





This luggage will be available in selected Fendi boutiques from September 2021. Good news, however, because you can get your hands on this suitcase before anyone else during the online August 2021 pre-launch.

For more information on the luggage and the pre-launch, visit Fendi.

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.