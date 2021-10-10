Debuted in the Spring/Summer 2009 collection, the Peekaboo embodies Fendi’s irreverent, colourful spirit with its classic uptown structure and a front flap that can be left opened to reveal the top of inner pockets.

“It’s one of those objects you want to belong to your family,” says Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories, in the 2018 #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign that marked its 10th anniversary. “You buy a Peekaboo not only thinking that you will wear it now, but also that you are going to wear it in the future and one of your daughters will probably steal it from your closet.” Her daughter, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, agreed: “The Peekaboo is precious like a piece of jewellery, because it can be passed on from generation to generation.”

The iconic Fendi bag with a smile has since grown into a thriving line of infinite styles, including a Peekaboo for men (presented in Autumn/Winter 2014) and the ISeeU (unveiled in Autumn/Winter 2020). In the latest incarnation, a streamlined front flap depicts a broader grin when opened and the new accordion frame structure with side gussets offers a more spacious interior.

This month, Fendi is adding more iterations of its legendary top-handle bag in a special capsule collection that encapsulates the maison’s refined craftsmanship and bold attitude. An assortment of Peekaboo ISeeU Medium, Peekaboo ISeeU Small and Mini Peekaboo is realised in four vibrant colourways (mimosa yellow, tulip red, cyan blue and truffle grey) with handmade macro Selleria stitches, a larger stitch inspired by the original Roman master saddlers’ techniques.

In keeping with Peekaboo’s mix-and-match ethos, the capsule also includes matching Nano Peekaboo charms and Strap You shoulder straps with a pocket, both in natural canvas and embroidered with an FF logo as a tribute to Fendi’s savoir faire.

The Peekaboo capsule collection is now available in selected Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.

(All images: Fendi)