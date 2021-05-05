Fendi launches a travel accessories collection for pets

Italian luxury label Fendi has designed a line of canine travel accessories, so that pets and their parents can both travel in style this summer.

The luxury ready-to-wear brand Fendi is adding to its women’s, men’s and kids’ collections with a line of travel accessories for pets. Canine companions will now find everything they need to travel in style and comfort, sporting the fashion house’s emblematic FF monogram logo.

This new collection notably includes a pet carry bag with a customisable leather label, a brown fabric leash and a matching collar featuring a customised metal name plate. To round off the collection — and to keep pets matching their parents — Fendi has also designed a water-repellent nylon dog coat.

The pet accessories line is available online at Fendi.com. Prices start at €220 for the dog collar and range up to €1,980 for the pet carrier.

(All images: Fendi)

This story was published in ETX Daily Up.