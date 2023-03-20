Fendi’s first standalone men’s store in Southeast Asia opens in Singapore

The Roman maison unveiled a spanking new men’s boutique in Singapore last week to much fanfare, thanks to the star-powered welcome from local heartthrobs the likes of Lawrence Wong and Ayden Sng at the opening party, which also launched the men’s Spring/Summer 23 collection in Singapore.

Located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Ngee Ann City, Fendi’s first men’s-dedicated flagship boutique in Southeast Asia reflects a bridge between tradition and tomorrow. Spanning 123 sq m, the modern open space makes a striking first impression with a façade that enlivens the sleek silver metal with a semi-transparent, interactive LED curtain showcasing the videos and images of the latest campaigns, while offering a panoramic peek of the store’s interior.

Step inside and you’ll find yourself in the Fendi’s men’s universe, accentuated with perspective cuts in Green Patagonia marble depicting a sophistication that is at once bold yet luxurious. A reflection of Roman heritage meet modern design, the grandeur of the green shades are enriched by the touches of silver and champagne-tone metal finishes, amid mirrored tables and plush leather furniture.

The special VIP room is distinguished by the Alaska White marble elements with complementary ivory carpet.

See the celebrities decked in Fendi’s Spring/Summer 23 men’s collection designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear.