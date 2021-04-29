Giorgio Armani’s new normal capsule range merges the feminine with masculine

Featuring relaxed tailoring, impeccable suiting and languid layers, Giorgio Armani’s New Normal capsule range mixes the feminine with the masculine in an appealing manner.

A palette of sandy neutrals, greys, black and light blues is enhanced by textures, embossing and prints such as pinstripe and gingham. The silhouette is fluid, and clean lines allow duster coats, kimonos jackets and light blouses to be layered effortlessly.

Now that the world and how we wear fashion have shifted, so does have our expectations of work wear and the blurring of lines between professional and comfortable attire. In that way, Armani’s New Normal capsules – launched years ago – is firmly ahead of its time and comes well targeted this new style evolution. Fluid yet sensual silhouettes make for easy movement, lounging around as well as a chic re-entry at events and meetings with friends.

This season’s offering in silk, linens, gingham and cashmere make for the softest luxury fabrications for clothes meant to last a lifetime. We’re also admiring the brand’s sleek campaign – a compelling vision of timeless style.

This article first appeared on PrestigeOnline Hong Kong