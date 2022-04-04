Grammys 2022: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Held on 3 April, the 2022 Grammy Awards were all about glitz and glamour when it came to the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Celebrities turned out in some of their best outfits for the music industry’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

While the star-studded Grammys saw some gorgeous shades of pink, including Justin Bieber in a hot pink beenie over his Balenciaga suit, many other celebrities served bold looks in black as well. Stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Halsey arrived donning black ensembles accessorised in different ways. H.E.R. and Japanese Breakfast added shades of yellow to the best-dressed looks.

Looking ‘smooth like butter,’ Korean pop band BTS were spotted in brown, blue and white Louis Vuitton suits. Host Trevor Noah chose a Gucci suit for his red carpet appearance.

Here are all the best red carpet looks from Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

BTS in Louis Vuitton

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Lady Gaga in Armani Prive paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa in Versace

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Halsey in Pressiat

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Japanese Breakfast in Valentino

Michelle Zauner. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

H.E.R. in Dundas

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Jack Harlow (L) in Givenchy and Lil Nas X in Balmain

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian in Et Ochs and Travis Barker in Givenchy with an archive Raf Simons coat

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

St. Vincent in Gucci

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Trevor Noah in Gucci

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Saweetie in Valentino

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL