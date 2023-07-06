Day 3 at the Paris Haute Couture Week was all things royal, dramatic and bold!

After two extraordinary days of some of the finest couture collections, day 3 at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023 maximised the allure of Paris even further.

Just when you thought that the riots would actually take a toll on Paris’s scheduled events, that’s when we witnessed couture conquering the streets of Paris yet again. As they say, the show must go on, the Paris Haute Couture Week is dropping some of fashion’s finest creations curated by renowned Maisons with each passing day. The fact that day 1 began with Schiaparelli’s sartorial excellence and day 2 ended with Giorgio Armani’s ode to roses is what piqued our interest for day 3 even further.

Well, now to say the least, day 3 sure exceeded our expectations and how! With a lineup of such that involves Balenciaga, Viktor & Rolf, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab and Valentino all in one, how can this not be an extraordinary episode in the history of fashion? I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t glued to my Instagram handle to get the first glimpse of the latest showcase of either of the aforementioned labels. So if you’re wondering whether or not Viktor & Rolf’s pulled off another episode of upside-down fashion this year too, or if Balenciaga will drop another series of all-black looks yet again, well then we seem to have the answers to your questions.

The fashion connoisseur in us lured us into picking a few of our favourites from day 3 at the Paris Haute Couture Week. Have a look at these highlights from day 3.

Our top picks from Day 3 of Paris Haute Couture Week

Balenciaga

The Instagram feed that remains MIA all year long after each season is yet again bustling with looks captured straight out of the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023. Yes, you guessed that right, it is Balenciaga! Back with a bang Balenciaga arrives in Paris with its 52nd couture collection and Demna’s 3rd with the brand. Rightly spelling out royalty, those hand gloves, pearl accessories, the sheer velvet and not forget the walking metal at the end, all of it combined marks the highlights of the show. Speaking of highlights, the show witnessed some celebrated names like Cardi B, Offset and Anna Wintour in attendance.

Viktor&Rolf

Call it crazy, iconic or weird, Viktor&Rolf have their way to grab your attention from the very beginning to the end of the show. Likewise their latest showcase ‘Embodiment’ was nothing less than a sartorial surprise. If not upside down, this time the mannequins were clinging literally to the models, walking side by side or simply just peeping through their shoulders. Apart from this, the loud text displayed on the ensembles and the 3D swimwear was another aspect one just can’t take their eyes off, and Shakira’s presence was an even better highlight of the day.

Elie Saab

Elie Saab and intricacy walk hand in hand, and Maison’s latest showcase at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023 was intricacy at its best. Inspired by the medieval period, each and every piece exuded elegance courtesy of the textures, the golden access and the embellishments stating the typical Elie Saab royalty.

Jean-Paul Gautier

Raising the bar high for sheer silhouettes alongside a colonial twist, Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest showcase envisioned by Julien Dossena was a mix of all things drama and sass. The adjoining trails of models, the bejewelled clothing, the vintage tailored fits, furry motifs and the intricate craft on each silhouette depicted Dossena’s creative intellect and Maison’s love for inventions.

(Main and Featrure Image: Balenciaga & Viktorandrolf/IG, Balenciaga/IG)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia India.