Inside See LV, Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition in Sydney

Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition See LV opens in Sydney, Australia, this month from Nov 4 to Dec 11, following its last stop in Tokyo.

Inaugurated in 2020 in Wuhan, China, the immersive, digital-forward showcase has also made an appearance in Hangzhou and Dubai in the last two years. A one-of-a-kind journey through Louis Vuitton’s history and legacy, See LV brings together archival objects from the maison’s heritage collection and recent creations across its product categories.

There are five “universes” at this leg to explore, namely Finding Louis, In Fashion, Bags Stories, Evolution Gallery and Library. Highlights include a portrait of a young Louis Vuitton created by artist Refik Anadol using artificial intelligence; a 19th century gown by Charles Frederick Worth; a historical 1906 trunk; iconic bags such as the Steamer and the Twist; a life-sized Monogram Kangaroo designed by artist Billie Achileos; as well as a room where visitors can interact with the French house’s monogram. Be sure to pick up a souvenir at the gift shop on your way out.

Get your tickets here