Keeping Your Cool With Three of Spring/Summer 23’s Statement Shades

By Jacquie Ang
10 May 2023
Style
A nifty short-cut to inject a dose of cool into everyday ensembles? Throw on a pair of sunglasses. This edit gets the best out of sought-after styles with sensational accents.

CHANEL

From hues of vanilla to peach, new colours thrill in the latest eyewear collection. Tortoiseshell gets a modern lift in a khaki hue on a square frame, elevated with the signature double C logo set in strass.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

Channeling British punk with a sci-fi edge, the Spike Studs Mask rimless sunglasses come with lenses that range from delicate colours to dramatic mirrored silver and red. 

DOLCE & GABBANA

Taking style cues from the noughties, these DG Elastic shades ooze main-character energy with a bold graphic print on the wide temples, which reminiscent of the brand’s elastic logo bands.

Jacquie Ang

Jacquie Ang is the fashion editor. She subscribes to Martin Margiela’s desire for anonymity — her place stays behind the camera. When she’s not dreaming up ideas for shoots, geeking out over the details behind runway collections, or deciphering real life’s influences on fashion, she plays toy photographer on Instagram.

