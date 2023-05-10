Keeping Your Cool With Three of Spring/Summer 23’s Statement Shades

A nifty short-cut to inject a dose of cool into everyday ensembles? Throw on a pair of sunglasses. This edit gets the best out of sought-after styles with sensational accents.

CHANEL

From hues of vanilla to peach, new colours thrill in the latest eyewear collection. Tortoiseshell gets a modern lift in a khaki hue on a square frame, elevated with the signature double C logo set in strass.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

Channeling British punk with a sci-fi edge, the Spike Studs Mask rimless sunglasses come with lenses that range from delicate colours to dramatic mirrored silver and red.

DOLCE & GABBANA

Taking style cues from the noughties, these DG Elastic shades ooze main-character energy with a bold graphic print on the wide temples, which reminiscent of the brand’s elastic logo bands.