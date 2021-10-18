Khoon Hooi’s futuristic Fall 2021 Collection takes inspiration from space
Khoon Hooi's futuristic Fall 2021 Collection takes inspiration from space

By Florey D Mikil
18 Oct 2021
Khoon Hooi's futuristic Fall 2021 Collection takes inspiration from space

Gleaming gowns that scream futuristic fashion and space-inspired style, that’s the look designer Khoon Hooi is serving in his aptly named Fall 2021 Main Collection, The Cosmos 

The futuristic glamour of sci-fi movies combined with the magnificence of the galactic and celestial wonders inspire the latest collection from the designer’s eponymous brand, offering voluminous gowns, sleek dresses and easy-to-wear separates that feature bubble shapes and feminine forms coalescing to materialise Khoon Hooi’s fantasy of ‘occasion dressing’ in space. 

Angular lines express space rocket dynamics, sparkling diamantes and retro voluminous balloon hemline portray celestial objects, while bright hues recall the nebulae formations’ dazzling colours; the collection is not short on glamour. Fashionistas looking for attires that are out of this world will find that The Cosmos does not disappoint. 

Khoo Hooi The Cosmos

The elevated sci-fi look of the collection is achieved with the use of shimmering fabric such as lamé and two-toned taffeta, in a colour palette that takes inspiration from the galaxy’s cosmic shades, ranging from milky dusk to tangerine dawn and deepest, bluest midnight. Galaxy-like sequins embellish the pieces, along with constellation-inspired beading and star burst motifs, truly capturing the essence of futuristic space fashion. 

Take a look the ‘HERO PIECES’ of the collection: 

MAIA: Bright fuchsia taffeta makes up this voluminous ball gown with exaggerated cape sleeves, with a double bow velvet belt tying the look together. 

Khoo Hooi The Cosmos

LUNA: Sparkling crystal embellishments and comet-like black bow pin lend an out-of-this-world touch to this striking sleeveless cape evening gown in glossy Jade taffeta. 

Khoo Hooi The Cosmos

OPHELIA: Celestial clusters of diamanté enhance the galaxy feel of this strapless gown in iridescent brocade with ruffle detail on fitted corset bodice. 

Khoo Hooi The Cosmos

GAIA: This statuesque futuristic gown in ivory shine taffeta, embellished with a diamante rhinestone mesh buckled belt, attains its angular silhouette through creative folds. 

Khoo Hooi The Cosmos

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia.

Florey D Mikil
