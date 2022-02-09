Last minute Valentine’s Day 2022 ideas: Where to shop and dine

Love it or hate it, Valentines Day is the predestined time of the year to be romantic with your spouse, partner, friends, family and even yourself.

If youre celebrating with someone special but have yet to figure out a gift or place to dine in (clocks ticking), allow us to alleviate your stress with the following ideas. The good news is, they are all housed in Scotts Square, which means you can pick up a gift and/or an outfit right before your date should you be terribly short of time.

CLOSET (#03-10)

Get ready for compliments when you get a designer piece from CLOSET, which stocks dynamic independent labels including Copenhagen-based ROTATE Birger Christensen, known for its fun and bold aesthetics, and Scottish leather goods brand Strathberry, carried by celebs and royals. Currently in store is ROTATEs Pre-Spring 2022 collection, full of 90s vibes that straddles between party glam and elegant sensuality, and Strathberrys Spring Summer 2022 handmade bags inspired by the British Art Nouveau style.

Ethan K (#01-03)

Impress your partner with your great taste in bags with an exquisite arm candy from Singaporean-born, London-based celebrity designer Ethan K. Perfect for Valentines Day is the special-edition Alla bag, created with glossy crocodile leather and features a dainty motif of a martini glass and a red lip made of semi-precious stones and enamel on the front flap. Complete the look with the designers first eau de parfum, Temptations, a sultry, energising scent crafted in Grasse with notes of sandalwood and amber.

OCD (#01-04/05)

One cannot buy a single item from this multi-label store that is uncool. OCD is the exclusive retailer for some of the buzziest contemporary and luxury labels in fashion, such as Denmarks Heliot Emil and Japans Needles. For Pre-SS22, Heliott Emil continues its exploration of form and function in novelty, futuristic silhouettes presented in tech-forward fabrics and embellished with silver hardware. Also new in store is Japanese label Needles SS22 collection, which draws inspiration from the 70s fashion landscape with a variety of killer retro looks.

Eggslut (#01-12)

Youll probably have to wait in line to get into this cult egg-focused diner, but you can take the time to shoot the breeze, catch up on your day or whisper sweet nothings to one another. Once inside, we recommend sharing the Slut, a soul-hugging jar of velvety housemade potato puree topped with a gently coddled egg, chives and grey salt. For sandwiches, go for the beautiful Fairfax Sandwich (scrambled eggs, caramelised onions, cheddar cheese, chives and sriracha mayo, as well as the Gaucho, which comes with wagyu tri-tip steak layered with chimichurri, red onions, arugula and over-medium egg. Things can get a little messy eating here, but youd agree that its also stupidly romantic to be wiping yolk drizzle off your dates face.

London Fat Duck (#B1-16/17)

Savour the finest roast duck at this Hong Kong-style restaurant, which uses premium birds from Ireland that are dubbed the Wagyu of Ducks. Cooked with a secret roasting technique and heritage recipe, the signature London Roast Duck boasts a glistening crispy skin and succulent, flavourful flesh so good your eyes will roll back. Another must-order is the Black Pepper London Duck Bun with a tender duck filling encased within a peppery bread thats brittle on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

(Main and featured image: Strathberry/CLOSET)