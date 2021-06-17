Livestream: Dior Cruise 2022 show in Athens

Dior will be presenting its collection for the Cruise 2022 season in Athens, Greece, on June 17 at 8pm Paris time (June 18, 2am SG time).

“Greece is a country that has always been close to my heart,” said artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri to WWD. “As a native of Rome, to me it is an essential and highly inspiring cradle of culture, literature and creation in all its forms. From mythology to the ‘Odyssey,’ and from architecture and philosophy to priceless crafts, Athens for me represents a dream destination for staging a show and celebrating, more than ever, the magic and transmission of cultures.”

Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri visiting Knossos Museum

Staged at the Panathenaic Stadium, the upcoming show is an ode to a couture collection unveiled 70 years ago by Monsieur Dior at the Acropolis, and a love letter to the country as it highlights local artists and artisans.

Watch the livestream below: