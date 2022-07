Folklore — that’s the central theme that Dior is teasing for its haute couture Autumn Winter 22/23 show, happening tonight at 9pm Singapore time.

The maison’s preview is an interview with its team, who offer their own takes on ‘folklore’. Here’s what we’re expecting: A sublime presentation of colours, embroidery, lush fabrics and modern spins on costumery.

Catch the show tonight at the livestream below, at 9pm Singapore time.