Livestream: Dior Spring/Summer RTW 2023 runway show

Tune in on 27 September, 9pm (SG time) for a front row seat to Dior’s latest show.

Paris — that’s the overarching theme that Dior is teasing for its Spring/Summer 2023 show, happening on 27 September at 9pm Singapore time.

The maison’s preview explores a map of Paris and its landmarks, including Places des Voges and the Tuileries. Here’s what we’re expecting: A sublime presentation of blooms, embroidery and lush fabrics in honour of Paris.

Catch the show tonight at the livestream below, at 9pm Singapore time.