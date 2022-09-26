facebook

Livestream: Dior Spring/Summer RTW 2023 runway show

By Nafeesa Saini
Digital and Lifestyle Editor
26 Sep 2022
Style
Tune in on 27 September, 9pm (SG time) for a front row seat to Dior’s latest show.

Paris — that’s the overarching theme that Dior is teasing for its Spring/Summer 2023 show, happening on 27 September at 9pm Singapore time.

The maison’s preview explores a map of Paris and its landmarks, including Places des Voges and the Tuileries. Here’s what we’re expecting: A sublime presentation of blooms, embroidery and lush fabrics in honour of Paris.

Catch the show tonight at the livestream below, at 9pm Singapore time.

 

Nafeesa Saini
Digital and Lifestyle Editor
Nafeesa is the Digital and Lifestyle Editor of Prestige Singapore. While storytelling is her passion, she spends her free time scrolling through Tiktok, pinning a million things on her Pinterest board and listening to manifestation music.
